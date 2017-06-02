'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]

"The Amazing Race" 29 winner Scott Flanary poses for a photo during Afterbuzz TV's "TAR" after show. Flanary won the race and the $1 million grand prize (AU$1.35 million) with his partner Brooke Camhi.

"The Amazing Race" 29 winner Scott Flanary poses for a photo during Afterbuzz TV's "TAR" after show. Flanary won the race and the $1 million grand prize (AU$1.35 million) with his partner Brooke Camhi. scottflanary/Instagram

"The Amazing Race" ("TAR") Season 29 finale titled "We're Going To Victory Lane," which was also the show's 12th leg, was aired on Thursday on CBS. It was won by racers Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanary (#TeamBrookeandScott). They will split up the US$1 million (AU$1.35 million) grand prize. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Amazing Race' 29 spoilers. Read only if you want to know about the latest episode.

Leg 12 of "TAR 29" showed the remaining racers travelling from South Korea to the US. They took a plane from the Incheon International Airport and arrived at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois. Aside from Flanary and Camhi, the other teams that raced with them were Tara Carr and Joey Covino (#TeamMomandDad) and London Kaye and Logan Bauer (#TeamLoLo).

Chicagoland Speedway

They all headed to the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet via taxis. Scott and Brooke were able to check their backpacks at the gate, which made their trip much lighter. They arrived first at the destination ahead of the two teams. One of the team members need to change a tire and the other member should make a full lap in under 48 seconds.

Monroe Street Station and City Hall Rooftop

The teams proceeded to Monroe Street Station for their next clue. It contained three riddles that lead to three iconic landmarks in Chicago. They had to go to the Chicago Water Tower, the Wabash Avenue Bridge and the Buckingham Fountain to collect postcards at each spot. The three postcards led them to their next stop which was the City Hall Rooftop garden. They also got another clue that told them to proceed to the Wrigleyville Dogs.

Wrigleyville Dogs and Wrigley Field​

Once at the Wrigleyville Dogs, the teams had to collect 10 hot dogs from the cart. Then, they headed to Wrigley Field to hand the snacks to Cubs fans. After accomplishing the task, they will be given tickets to Wrigley Field and the teams needed to go to a hand-operated scoreboard there.

The countries that the teams visited were listed on the scoreboard alphabetically. One team member must sit across the field and use binoculars and a one-way radio to instruct their partner on where to put a number which corresponds with how they placed in that country or leg. Then, an umpire met them at the home plate after that task was completed. They need to solve an equation to find the aisle number that holds their next clue.

Pit Stop: Milton Lee Olive Park

Brooke and Scott finished the task ahead of the others and their next stop was Milton Lee Olive Park where host Phil Keoghan and the other eliminated teams waited for them on the finish line. Joey and Tara came in second and Logan and London arrived last, placing them on the third spot.

"The Amazing Race" Series 29 airs in Australia every Tuesday on Seven. It aired in the US every Thursday on CBS at 10 pm.

