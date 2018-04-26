Allison Mack tried to recruit Emma Watson into alleged sex cult

By @chelean on
Allison Mack
Actress Allison Mack, known for her role in the TV series "Smallville", departs after being granted bail following being charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy in New York, U.S., April 24, 2018. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Allison Mack tried to recruit Emma Watson into NXIVM, a group accused of sex trafficking women. The former “Smallville” actress was arrested last week for her involvement in what is now branded as a cult.

On Friday, the 35-year-old American actress was arrested in New York on April 20 allegedly sexually exploiting women. She was said to be one of the top-ranking members of NXIVM, recruiting women to join the group, which she claimed was a female empowerment group called Jness.

Now it has emerged that she had tried to recruit Watson in the so-called sex cult in 2016. In her tweets unearthed by the Insider, Mack reached out to the “Harry Potter” star multiple times, though her tweets appeared unanswered. She first reached out to her in January 2016, then in February and March.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mack also tried to reach out to “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson three years prior in 2013. But again, it’s unclear if Clarkson even acknowledged her tweet.

 

 

According to US Attorney for New York Richard Donoghue, Mack was a recruiter for NXIVM, whose co-founder Keith Raneire was arrested last month in Mexico on sex trafficking charges and forced labour. She allegedly “directly or implicitly” required the victims to engage in sexual activity with Rainere. According to court filings, she received financial and other benefits from Rainere for her work.

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” Donoghue said. “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labour, to the defendants’ benefit.”

Mack pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, her former castmate, Sam Jones III, who played Clark Kent’s (Tom Welling) other best friend Pete Jones, said she wasn’t “freaky” before as she appeared to be now. Jones, who was only in the show for the first three seasons, told TMZ that Mack was fairly normal at that time.

“I guess she just became freaky. Maybe her inner freak just came out or something,” he said. “I don’t even know if [the accusation against Mack] was true. … At the end of the day, hopefully everybody involved is okay and hopefully she bounces back from it.

Mack wasn’t the only “Smallville” cast involved in NXIVM. Kristin Kreuk, who played Lana Lang, was also a member, but she got out before the group allegedly switched to doing nefarious activities.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Picture of John Bell in new costume
‘The 100’ season 5 premiere: Executive Producer shares insights
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew film last scene
‘The Orville’ season 2: Seth MacFarlane thanks production crew
'Venom' movie: New trailer reveals plot
‘Venom’: Riz Ahmed plays the villain
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 3: Morgan is free
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4 preview
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car