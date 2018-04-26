Allison Mack tried to recruit Emma Watson into alleged sex cult

Actress Allison Mack, known for her role in the TV series "Smallville", departs after being granted bail following being charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy in New York, U.S., April 24, 2018.

Allison Mack tried to recruit Emma Watson into NXIVM, a group accused of sex trafficking women. The former “Smallville” actress was arrested last week for her involvement in what is now branded as a cult.

On Friday, the 35-year-old American actress was arrested in New York on April 20 allegedly sexually exploiting women. She was said to be one of the top-ranking members of NXIVM, recruiting women to join the group, which she claimed was a female empowerment group called Jness.

Now it has emerged that she had tried to recruit Watson in the so-called sex cult in 2016. In her tweets unearthed by the Insider, Mack reached out to the “Harry Potter” star multiple times, though her tweets appeared unanswered. She first reached out to her in January 2016, then in February and March.

.@EmWatson I'm a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig. I'd love to chat if you're open. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016

.@EmWatson well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you're willing to chat — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

@TheCathyJensen @EmWatson Thank you for the bump up! Would love to chat with a fellow change-maker! #InternationalWomensDay — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) March 7, 2016

Mack also tried to reach out to “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson three years prior in 2013. But again, it’s unclear if Clarkson even acknowledged her tweet.

@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) July 20, 2013

According to US Attorney for New York Richard Donoghue, Mack was a recruiter for NXIVM, whose co-founder Keith Raneire was arrested last month in Mexico on sex trafficking charges and forced labour. She allegedly “directly or implicitly” required the victims to engage in sexual activity with Rainere. According to court filings, she received financial and other benefits from Rainere for her work.

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” Donoghue said. “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labour, to the defendants’ benefit.”

Mack pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, her former castmate, Sam Jones III, who played Clark Kent’s (Tom Welling) other best friend Pete Jones, said she wasn’t “freaky” before as she appeared to be now. Jones, who was only in the show for the first three seasons, told TMZ that Mack was fairly normal at that time.

“I guess she just became freaky. Maybe her inner freak just came out or something,” he said. “I don’t even know if [the accusation against Mack] was true. … At the end of the day, hopefully everybody involved is okay and hopefully she bounces back from it.

Mack wasn’t the only “Smallville” cast involved in NXIVM. Kristin Kreuk, who played Lana Lang, was also a member, but she got out before the group allegedly switched to doing nefarious activities.