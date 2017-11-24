‘All you need is empathy:’ Queensland paramedics grant palliative patient’s final wish

Netizen’s attention is now on two Queensland paramedics who granted a patient’s wish to see the beach for the last time. A photograph of a paramedic standing by a palliative patient in a stretcher looking out over the waters has been shared more than 6,500 times since it was posted on Facebook Thursday.

Paramedics Graeme Cooper and Danielle Kellan were taking a patient to the palliative care unit at the local hospital when she requested them to see the ocean one last time. They went out of their way to fulfil the final wish.

Cooper and the female patient were photographed as they were looking out over the waters at Hervey Bay. The photo was shared on Queensland Ambulance Service's Facebook page.

The image quickly went viral. It was liked by about 55,000 people and has attracted more than 1,600 comments.

A final wish

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the story, which it said was too good not to share, was told by Helen Donaldson, the officer-in-charge of Hervey Bay. When the crew learned about the woman’s wish, they took a small diversion to the local beach. Then “tears were shed" and the patient was "ecstatic.”

The patient reportedly said she moved to Hervey Bay with her husband on the spur of the moment. She also said she loved the esplanade and the beach and the paramedics asked if she wanted them to take her down by the esplanade and get a look at the ocean, ABC News reports.

The photo was taken by Kellan. She said she was privileged to be able to accommodate the patient's request.

Kellan has shared that when she asked the patient about what was she was thinking, she replied that she was at peace and “everything's right.” She recognised there were other similar stories of paramedics going above the call of duty.

"Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills (sic) – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!-Great work Hervey Bay team Danielle and Graeme the Service is very proud of you,” the QAS wrote on its Facebook page. Kellan said there are several responses on social media, some telling stories about other examples of the same thing.

Earlier this year, a Denmark hospital shared a photo of a 75-year-old patient enjoying his final wish. He was given a cigarette and a glass of wine as he watched the sunset from a hospital balcony.