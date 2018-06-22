| Make IBT your homepage

Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams

By @chelean on
People use computers at an Internet cafe in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province March 13, 2007.
People use computers at an Internet cafe in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province March 13, 2007. Reuters/Stringer

The Algeria government has shut down the country’s entire Internet connection in a bid to stop high school students from cheating on their exams. It has ordered telco companies to shut down the Internet service, both mobile and fixed line, every day for the next few days.

The blackouts, which include the complete shutdown of Facebook, are on from June 20 to 25. According to Aljazeera, Algerie Telecom said the access will be cut off for mobile and landline connections for about two hours every morning.

The move was in response to the 2016 cheating incident in the country, in which questions for high school exams were leaked online before and during the high school students’ tests. Authorities had asked Internet service providers to block access to social media sites last year, but it appears the measure wasn’t enough for the government. It has now ordered the complete shutdown of the Internet for six days throughout the exam season.

Education Minister Nouria Benghabrit told local paper Annahar (via BBC) that while they were “not comfortable” with the decision, but it was necessary. She said all electronic devices with Internet access for both students and school staff have been banned from the 2,000 exam halls in the country, with metal detectors set up at the entrances. The country has also set up surveillance cameras and mobile phone jammers at exam printing presses.

The results of the high school certificate exams, taken by over 700,000 students in the country, are expected on July 22.

Algeria isn’t the only country that resorted to extreme measures to stop exam fraud. India, Syria, Ethiopia, Mauritania and Iraq have also disconnected their Internet services to prevent students from cheating in recent years. Human rights group Access Now called on governments around the world in 2017 to stop Internet shutdowns.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Billy Dee Williams reprising role
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: Angela Kang teases changes
George RR Martin shared ‘Winds of Winter’ concerns
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Name of second villain revealed
'Welcome to Marwen': Finding courage through art
'Welcome to Marwen': First trailer released
'Creed 2': Echoes of the past in first trailer
‘Creed 2’: Drago returns
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car