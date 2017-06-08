Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice

By on
Aldi
A customer walks into the German discount supermarket ALDI in Sydney, Australia June 19, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

Consumer group Choice has found that Aussie consumers can save as much as $80 on a basket of groceries by picking budget product range at Aldi instead of those from other leading supermarkets. The group determined the dollar figure in its most recent supermarket price survey, which compared the average cost of a basket of 33 items at Aldi, Woolworths, Coles and IGA.

Every basket contained 28 packaged products and five fresh fruit and vegetable items. These include eggs, beef mince, apples, chicken breast, broccoli and potatoes. Undercover shoppers performed the survey in 110 Australian supermarkets in March, and they have learned that Aldi offered the cheapest basket of budget brand groceries at $91.76, which was compared with budget baskets at Coles ($99.40) and Woolworths ($97.31).

In a comparison of the 33 top brand items, Coles was presented at $170.54, then Woolworths at $168.74. At IGA, the leading brand basket was 6 to 7 percent more expensive than those at Coles and Woolworths, but it included only 25 of the 28 packaged products.

Aldi charged $102.50. while Woolworths charged $112.89 and Coles $113.10 for a basket of comparable products. The specific list of product combinations in the baskets has not been publicised by the consumer group.

Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey said it was clear Aldi is the cheapest supermarket in Australia and is pushing the other big companies to compete in price. A spokesperson for Aldi stressed the supermarket worked to influence grocery pricing and noted that ACCC's 2008 Grocery Inquiry indicated that major supermarket chains lessen prices in areas where an Aldi store is located.

However, a Coles spokesperson said that the Choice survey of 33 items did not present a full or accurate picture of the 25,000-plus products it offered. “We are continuing to reduce prices on thousands of branded and private-label products across our stores, so customers can save on their shopping at Coles,” the Coles spokesperson continued as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

A spokesperson for Woolworths, on the other hand, said the supermarket conducts a regular review of its range to ensure "the most popular products in-store are also the best value.” Since the survey was held in March, it did not consider products that were launched recently, like those in the new Woolworths food range.

Across the country, the cheapest grocery baskets are in South Australia. The most expensive grocery baskets can be found in Tasmania and in the Northern Territory.

Read More: 

Labor announces anti-slavery legislation for big businesses

Murray Goulburn announces milk prices; Fonterra positioned as price setter

IN THE NOW/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta and Dumbledore
‘Power’ season 4: Twist in a major character teased
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect ‘tragic losses’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'Wentworth' Season 5 episode 10 recap: Ferguson saves Franky but ends up killing Iman in 'Mere Anarchy' [VIDEOS]
'Wentworth' Season 5 episode 10 'Mere Anarchy' recap
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 'Blood in the Water' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car