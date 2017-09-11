AFP officer from Queensland charged for allegedly accessing child exploitation material

Members of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) forensic unit
Members of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) forensic unit enter a garage with equipment at a house that was involved in pre-dawn raids in the western Sydney suburb of Guilford September 18, 2014. Reuters/David Gray

An AFP officer from Queensland has been charged for allegedly accessing child exploitation material. The incident follows after an internal investigation by AFP Professional Standards.

The 45-year-old male officer was suspended from duty and was formally charged by AFP Professional Standards with accessing child exploitation material, according to a media release from the Australian Federal Police. The alleged act opposes section 474 of the Criminal Code Act 1995.

“The AFP is committed to its members behaving at all times in a manner that upholds the AFP’s core values, and the organisation’s reputation and integrity,” the press release reads. No further comments have been made as the matter finds it way before court.

Meanwhile, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) was seeking information on the whereabouts of a 56-year-old Slovenian national believed to be in Australia. An Extradition Arrest Warrant was issued for Joze Smit on July 2017. He is wanted in Slovenia for charges related to an alleged child sex offence.

Those with information on his current whereabouts, including friends or relatives, are urged to come forward. Information can be provided anonymously. Members of the public, however, are advised not to approach Smit if they believe they have had contact with him or are aware of his whereabouts.

Members of the public with information about people involved in child exploitation material are advised to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. They can also report online at Crimestoppers.com.au.

Islamic State East Asia under the Criminal Code

In other news, the Turnbull government has proscribed Islamic State East Asia under the Criminal Code. The total number of listed terrorist organisations is now 24. Islamic State East Asia is aimed to advance Islamic State's ideology. It seeks to set up a caliphate within the Southern Philippines.

The latest move followed careful consideration and advice from the nation’s security agencies. It demonstrates the Turnbull government’s commitment to ensure strong laws to protect Australians both here and overseas, a press release published at Attorneygeneral.gov.au states. The listing is valid for three years.

It is an offence to be a member of, participate in, train with or provide support to a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code. Failure to comply with these rules would result to penalties of up to 25 years in prison. Further details about the organisations listed under the Criminal Code can be viewed at the National Security website.

