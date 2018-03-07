Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, poses for pictures at the end of her striptease show at Gossip Gentleman club in Long Island, New York, U.S., February 23, 2018.

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, poses for pictures at the end of her striptease show at Gossip Gentleman club in Long Island, New York, U.S., February 23, 2018. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels reportedly filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday against US President Donald Trump. It claims that she is fee to publicly discuss alleged relationship with Trump and that the nondisclosure agreement is not valid.

The civil suit was reported by NBC News. It alleges that Daniels’ agreement not to disclose her "intimate" relationship with the POTUS is invalid because it was not signed by Trump. Daniels and Trump's attorney Michael Cohen signed it.

Daniels, who real name is Stephanie Clifford, signed the deal and a side letter agreement with her professional name on October 28, 2016. The document was signed by Trump's attorney on the same day. The agreements are appended to the lawsuit as Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2. The signing took place some days before the US presidential election in 2016.

It is called in the suit as a “hush agreement.” It refers to Trump throughout as David Dennison and Clifford as Peggy Peterson, reports NBC News. The real identity of DD is blacked out in the side letter agreement. Michael Avenatti, Clifford's attorney, claimed that individual is Trump.

Each document has a blank where "DD" was supposed to sign. Neither one is signed.

Avenatti has announced that Clifford and Trump had a relationship that lasted from summer 2006 "well into the year 2007,” according to the lawsuit. The relationship allegedly included meetings at the Beverly Hills Hotel and Lake Tahoe. The alleged tryst is believed to have taken place a year after Trump’s wedding with wife Melania Trump and just months after their son Barron was born.

Avenatti and his client want the Los Angeles County Superior Court to proclaim that the hush agreement and the side agreement "were never formed” because Trump did not sign the agreements. “Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged hush agreement between our client S Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen had brokered a payment to Clifford. Cohen has recognised a payment was made, but it was unclear what the payment was for. Cohen has repeatedly declined to tell what the payment was for, according to NBC News.

The president has not directly addressed accusations of the relationship. Cohen has denied there was any affair. John Dowd, Trump's outside attorney, declined to comment on the lawsuit.