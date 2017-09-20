Adelaide couples jailed for sadistic torture of teenage babysitter

By @chelean on
JAIL
A closeup of the lock of a brick jail cell with iron bars and a key Reuters/File

Two Adelaide couples have been sentenced to jail for torturing a 19-year-old babysitter. The unnamed babysitter suffered horrific injuries and psychological trauma after she was subjected to “mindless, cruel and sadistic violence.”

On Wednesday, South Australia District Court Judge Jack Costello sentenced the four attackers to jail for their unspeakable crime against the young woman. The case is among the worst in SA that didn’t involve murder.

The court heard that on June 16, 2016, the victim and her housemate babysat the daughter of Joshua Anthony Gent, 29, and her former partner, Keira Jane Baker, 28. When Baker and Gent returned to their home after midnight, they accused the victim of being a snitch and thought she was a dog who needed to be taught a lesson. They believed that the babysitter reported their friend to police over a car theft.

They tied her up with a dressing gown cord, gagged her with an onion before forcing her into the boot of their car. They then drove to the house of their friends, Patrick James Breen, 25, and his fiancée, Stacey Gaffney, 23. The babysitter was then taken into a spare room where the couples repeatedly punched her in the face, kicked her in the stomach and threatened to have her fingers cut off.

The girl was treated like a dog during her 16-hour ordeal. She was locked in a closet and was dragged with a dog leash around her neck and a squeaky toy in her mouth. She was also forced to eat dog food while the quartet filmed her.

The Daily Mail reports the victim was forced to drink bleach, smoke methamphetamine and inhale butane gas among other things. Prosecutor Kelly Smith said they led the victim believe that she was going to be “raped and killed.” While they were abusing the girl, Gaffney’s 2-year-old son was in another room of the house.

Their sadistic abuse only ended when the victim was rescued by the police at 9:09 p.m. on June 17. The police was tipped off by the mother of the victim’s housemate.

The couples previously admitted to the crime, as well as to stealing the victim’s mobile phone, bank card and other belongings worth up to $2,500. The judge determined Gent as the group leader and therefore handed him nine years, two months and one week in jail. Baker was sentenced to six years and two months, and Breen received three years and 11 months, Adelaide Now reports. Gaffney was believed to have had a passive role. She received a 14-month suspended sentence.

“This innocent, defenceless young woman was subjected to a terrifying ordeal lasting nearly 18 hours, during which she was variously tortured, humiliated and degraded,” Costello said. “The prosecution rightly described this entire episode as a campaign of terror and torture.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4: Two unlikely characters meet
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 20-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3: Producers explain parallel journey
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Norman Reedus teases character details
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill clarifies next trailer misunderstanding
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: World premiere on Dec. 8
'Outlander' season 3: Anne Kenny on why Jamie kept his eyes open
‘Outlander’ season 3: Challenges in episode 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car