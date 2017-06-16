Adani mine project tipped to create 10,000 jobs in Australia

Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica September 5, 2014.

Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica September 5, 2014. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Jobs were expected to flow almost instantly after Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has given the final investment approval for the first stage of the Carmichael coal mine project in Australia. The $21 billion project is tipped to create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs according to a report given to the Federal Government by the company.

Pre-construction work for the new megamine project for central Queensland is expected to start in the September quarter. Adani said 4000 people would be needed for the construction of the rail line alone, The Courier Mail reported.

Moreover, about 3500 jobs are anticipated during construction. The Townsville headquarters are expected to hire at least 500 people over the coming weeks. Some jobs will be filled through relocation, but there are also jobs that await locals.

Nick Loukas, Cairns Chamber of Commerce president, has expressed confidence the Carmichael coal mine would provide jobs for Far Northerners. “There’s been a downturn in mining employment, so hopefully we see some FIFO opportunities here,” he said per The Cairns Post.

It was also announced earlier this month that Downer Group secured the $2.6 billion contract for the mine development. Meanwhile, AECOM would build the rail link to the Abbot Point coal terminal. An extra 70 people in Townsville will be employed by AECOM to work on the project.

Based on a report by PwC, the combined project would create 8291 jobs in the development phase and 11,830 in operation. The report also indicated the project would generate $22 billion in state tax revenue.

In a statement, Adani said the project was the largest single investment by an Indian corporation in Down Under. He admitted they are still dealing with activists, but remain committed to the project. “We are committed to regional Queensland and we are committed to addressing energy poverty in India,” Townsville Bulletin quoted him as saying.

Adani Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj supported Adani’s statement, saying their “project is rolling.” The assurance comes amid controversies the mega coal mine is facing since it was first proposed in 2010.

MP Rob Pyne argued the Adani project would cause negative implications for the Far North. He cited the amount of carbon it will omit as one of the problems.

But for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the news of the project was a vote of confidence. He said the economy must continue to grow and jobs for Queenslanders should be generated.

Read More:

Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten

Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring

CNBC-TV18/YouTube