Adani mine project tipped to create 10,000 jobs in Australia

By on
Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica September 5, 2014. Five Bosnian miners were confirmed dead on Friday, a day after an earthquake triggered a collapse at the mine, as emergency teams helped 29 others t
Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica September 5, 2014. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Jobs were expected to flow almost instantly after Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has given the final investment approval for the first stage of the Carmichael coal mine project in Australia. The $21 billion project is tipped to create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs according to a report given to the Federal Government by the company.

Pre-construction work for the new megamine project for central Queensland is expected to start in the September quarter. Adani said 4000 people would be needed for the construction of the rail line alone, The Courier Mail reported.

Moreover, about 3500 jobs are anticipated during construction. The Townsville headquarters are expected to hire at least 500 people over the coming weeks. Some jobs will be filled through relocation, but there are also jobs that await locals.

Nick Loukas, Cairns Chamber of Commerce president, has expressed confidence the Carmichael coal mine would provide jobs for Far Northerners. “There’s been a downturn in mining employment, so hopefully we see some FIFO opportunities here,” he said per The Cairns Post.

It was also announced earlier this month that Downer Group secured the $2.6 billion contract for the mine development. Meanwhile, AECOM would build the rail link to the Abbot Point coal terminal. An extra 70 people in Townsville will be employed by AECOM to work on the project.

Based on a report by PwC, the combined project would create 8291 jobs in the development phase and 11,830 in operation.  The report also indicated the project would generate $22 billion in state tax revenue.

In a statement, Adani said the project was the largest single investment by an Indian corporation in Down Under. He admitted they are still dealing with activists, but remain committed to the project. “We are committed to regional Queensland and we are committed to addressing energy poverty in India,” Townsville Bulletin quoted him as saying.

Adani Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj supported Adani’s statement, saying their “project is rolling.” The assurance comes amid controversies the mega coal mine is facing since it was first proposed in 2010.

MP Rob Pyne argued the Adani project would cause negative implications for the Far North. He cited the amount of carbon it will omit as one of the problems.

But for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the news of the project was a vote of confidence. He said the economy must continue to grow and jobs for Queenslanders should be generated.

Read More:

Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten

Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring

CNBC-TV18/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten
Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten
Analysts react as Marissa Mayer leaves Yahoo with US$186 million
Analysts react as Marissa Mayer leaves Yahoo with US$186 million
More Business
London fire: 12 dead, 18 critical in Grenfell Tower blaze [PHOTOS]
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Australians urged to know their consumer rights amid multiple complaints of faulty products
Australians urged to know their consumer rights amid multiple complaints of faulty products
US sells US$12B fighter jets to Qatar days after Trump accused it of funding terrorism
US sells US$12B fighter jets to Qatar days after Trump accused it of funding terrorism
More News
Lakers legend Jerry West joins Clippers on advisory role
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Celtics Draft News: 'GM convinced Josh Jackson is going to Boston,' per new report
Celtics Draft News: 'GM convinced Josh Jackson is going to Boston,' per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers, Suns in talks to swap picks, per latest report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers, Suns in talks to swap picks, per latest report
More Sports
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
More Life
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George [VIDEOS]
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George
'Outlander' season 3: 'Well done' says Diana Gabaldon; Maril Davis shares 'Looks like we made it' song and more
‘Outlander’ season 3: ‘Well done’ says Diana Gabaldon
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car