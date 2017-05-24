Acer Predator X27 Monitor Review: Quantum Dot Technology promises surreal gaming experience

Predator Z1_03(1) copy
Acer Predator X27 Gaming Monitor Acer PR

PC gamers know that the only way to enjoy high-resolution demanding games is through monitors armed with the latest in technology. Acer is aware of that need and the Acer Predator X27 should be a surreal solution packed with Quantum Dot technology for better gaming enjoyment and performance. 

With the Quantum Dot technology onboard, the Acer Predator X27 promises to render wider, brighter and accurate color range while providing 99-percet support of the Adobe RGB color space. For those who want to up the stakes, the Acer Predator X271UV bumps that up a bit with 130-percent of the sRGB space. 

Both monitors should deliver the ample playing experience, promising smoother and stutter-free gameplay courtesy of the NVIDIA G-Sync. The NVIDIA ULMB (Ultra-Low Motion Blur) kicks up things a bit, creating sharper and more realistic images which gamers will always look forward to when game time comes around. 

“The Predator X27’s 4K resolution at 144Hz and Acer HDRUltra technology create dazzling visuals that must be seen to be believed. Acer’s new Predator Z271UV will also thrill gaming enthusiasts with its rich color gamut and immersive curved display,” according to Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc.

While both monitors look promising, we focus on the Acer Predator X27 for now. Branded as a jaw-dropping showstopper, this 27-inch ultra-wide display solution delivers astonishing vibrant visuals without motion blur. A lot of that is credited to the 4K resolution (3840x2160) at a 144 Hz refresh rate, complimented by a fast 4ms response time and a 1,000 nit peak brightness.

The Acer Predator X27 monitor is also pretty flexible. They can be angled up to 178-degrees horizontally and vertically, all depending on the gamer’s preferred view. Graphics rendering will not be compromised as well, a task left at the hands of Acer VisionCare with Flickerless, Bluelight Shield, Comfy View and low dimming technologies.

As one can see, the Acer Predator X27 does not disappoint both in functionality and customization. It covers both the actual aesthetic and preferred visual display making these new monitors something worth checking out. 

There are a lot of gaming monitors out in the market but folks who place premium in investing on gaming monitors need to seriously try it out to see for themselves. Acer has been around to deliver monitors in the past but this is one that comes with a lot of promise – both inside and outside.

