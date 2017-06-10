Acer Aspire GX-281 launches: New gaming desktop boasts of AMD Ryzen 5 chip and wallet-friendly price

By @ULB1N on
Acer Aspire GX-281 gaming PC
The Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 gaming desktop PC packs an AMD Ryzen 5 chip, but carries a somewhat wallet-friendly price tag. Acer

Acer has launched its new gaming PC, the Aspire GX-281. The desktop packs an AMD Ryzen 5 chip, but carries a somewhat wallet-friendly price tag. It is also optimised for virtual reality immersion and graphic-intensive applications.

Entry-level gaming systems are usually sketchy. More often than not, users don’t get what they are promised. Acer’s new PC, however, doesn’t intend to disappoint the budget-minded.

The GX-281-UR11 houses the latest AMD Ryzen R5-1400 processor that includes four cores and eight threads. It can reach up to 3.4 GHz of maximum turbo core speed and handle 4K resolution gaming. It even has enough muscle to accommodate up to four displays, which is great for multitasking purposes.

Backing up the Ryzen chip are potent Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 memory. If that’s not enough, users can upgrade to 64 GB DDR4 to take advantage of the latest virtual reality has to offer. Based on Nvidia’s Pascal architecture, the new Aspire desktop performs three times faster compared to previous GPU generations when it comes to VR gaming.

“The needs of gamers vary as widely as the games they choose to play,” said Acer America’s senior director of stationary products, Frank Chang. “Our newest gaming machine is built for those wanting ample power to fuel the latest game titles at a modest price. We’re confident these gamers will be delighted with the performance provided by AMD’s new Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia’s VR-ready graphics.”

The new GX series desktop isn’t bad-looking either with its armour-inspired black frame and red highlights at the front. What’s more, the top portion of the PC can be turned into an optional Qi wireless charging deck for on-the-fly refreshing of smartphone and mobile device batteries. An adequate 1 TB HDD is included alongside an optical drive as well.

Connectivity options of the new Acer gaming PC include a front-facing USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, one HDMI port, a DisplayPort, two SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports and four USB 2.0 ports. In addition, an SD card reader is likewise on board together with three audio jacks. Bluetooth 4.0 LE handles cord-free accessorising while 802.11ac2 wireless technology ensures online stability.

The Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 gaming PC starts at US$799 in North America, which converts to about AU$1,060. Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced by the Taiwan-based tech titan so stay connected with IBTimes for more details.

