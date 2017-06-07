Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster

By @saihoops on
Novak Djokovic, 2017 French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks dejected after losing his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic isn't ruling the possibility of taking a break from the sport after a shocking straight sets defeat to Dominic Thiem during the quarter-finals of the 2017 French Open on Wednesday. After beating Thiem on five previous occasions, Djokovic had no answer for the 23-year-old Austrian, who progressed in the tournament to set up a date with Rafael Nadal in Friday's semi-final.

When asked if he was going to take a break from tennis, Djokovic said: "Trust me, I'm thinking about many things right now. But I have responsibilities." According to another tennis correspondent, Djokovic said: "We'll see," when asked if he was considering a hiatus from the sport. (See tweets below)

Did Novak Djokovic tank two sets?

On Wednesday, Djokovic suffered a bagel set (6-0) at a Grand Slam for the first time since the first round of the 2005 U.S. Open when he came back to beat Gael Monfils in five sets.

After the defeat, Djokovic was accused of "tanking" by several analysts and commentators covering the 2017 French Open. After getting destroyed 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 by Thiem, Djokovic admitted that the match was decided at the end of the tie-breaker in the first set. "It’s hard to comment on the third set. Nothing was going my way. Just a pretty bad set. All in all, it was decided in the first set. I tried, I lost that crucial break at the beginning of the second and he started serving better. He deserved to win," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference, via The Guardian.

Is Novak Djokovic on the decline?

Last month, the 12-time Grand Slam champion parted with his entire coaching team. Djokovic, in the middle of his worst season since 2010, relinquished the World No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray last November before enduring a shocking second-round defeat at the 2017 Australian Open to Denis Istomin.

The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals of last week's Madrid Open Masters before the finals loss at Rome. Djokovic, who suffered back-to-back losses to Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco and Indian Wells, hasn't won an ATP Masters 1000 title since last July's Canada Masters (Rogers Cup).

Djokovic and American tennis great Andre Agassi recently came to terms on a temporary coaching deal that may or may not extend beyond the French Open. After Wednesday's loss, Djokovic conceded that he needed to go back to the drawing board. "The last couple of tournaments I’ve had some great matches and it’s unfortunate to finish Roland Garros in this way.

"It’s a fact I’m not playing close to my best. But I’m trying. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. This is a whole new situation I’m facing. Not to win a big tournament, it hasn’t happened for a couple of years. Every top player has gone through it. It’s a big challenge, but I’m up for it," added Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal marched into the semi-finals of the 2017 French Open Wednesday after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired midway through the second set of their quarter-finals match. Nadal will now face Thiem in Friday's semi-final. 

Related
Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Power’ season 4: Twist in a major character teased
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect ‘tragic losses’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 'Blood in the Water' spoilers
'Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta Lestrange, Grindelwald and Dumbledore in flashbacks confirmed
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta and Dumbledore
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car