Academics call for a blanket ban on sex between faculty members, students

Australian universities must require a blanket ban on sexual intercourse between its faculty members and students, according to academics at RMIT University in Melbourne. A report by the Australian Human Rights Commission has found that sexual harassment that involved students was common, adding weight to calls for the veto.

RMIT’s Denise Cuthbert said policies that direct how professors, tutors and lecturers interact with students must be reviewed. She argued that the existing situation within universities was not clear.

The professor said some universities have moved to make further comment to the effect that these relationships are strongly discouraged but recognise that they will arise. "The intervention I'm seeking to make is that it's probably time for organisations to review this, in light of what we now know about the distorting effect that power structures can have on interpersonal relations,” she said.

Cuthbert said she did not think a ban in perpetuity is appropriate. She added her recommendation would be for a prohibition in place [on sex], that would terminate on graduation.

Personal relationships between academics and students are common, a report by the Australian Human Rights Commission suggests. The recent study estimated that 10 percent of all postgraduate students in the country had been sexually harassed by a tutor or lecturer.

Some students believe they were sexually harassed. "And saw my situation as a new mother, and me being a young naive woman who looked up to him, as an advantage or a vulnerability," an anonymous student said, according to ABC News.

Another student, whose identity was not disclosed, said the incident was not reported because "the industry is very tight-knit.” Some were reportedly concerned that causing a fuss could ruin opportunities for them in the future.

In the United States, Yale University had already banned sex between academics and undergraduates. Cuthbert believes that universities in Australia could go even further by having the ban extended to postgraduate students.

Cuthbert believes that a blanket ban on sex between faculty members and students could also help attract more women to male-dominated fields of study. She added that such prohibition can make the nation be seen as an even more attractive study destination for students.

The academic board at RMIT considered Cuthbert’s proposal and she was given a greenlight to conduct further investigation. Her goal would be for a ruling for academics that was consistent with policies in place for workers in other professions.