'Academically weak teenager' allegedly kills seven-year-old schoolmate to postpone exam, parent-teacher meeting

By on
Policemen simulate an arrest during national security day in Nice, southeastern France, October 10, 2009.
Policemen simulate an arrest during national security day in Nice, southeastern France, October 10, 2009. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

A 16-year-old student was arrested in India on Wednesday for allegedly slitting the throat of a seven-year-old schoolmate. He hoped that the murder would postpone an impending test, according to federal investigators.

The incident happened in September at a smart public school near Delhi. A bus conductor was initially detained, with police claiming he killed the child after the young student resisted a sex attack.

Now, a federal investigators spokesman said they had credible proof against the teen student, who was described as “academically weak.” It was said that he killed the younger student to postpone an examination as well as a scheduled parent-teacher meeting.

Central Bureau of Investigation spokesman RK Gaur said the teenager confessed during questioning that he wanted to shut the school to put off the test and meeting. The student would be sent to a juvenile detention centre until his trial for murder.

The teenager could not be named for legal reasons. As for the bus conductor, Gaur said he would remain in custody until cleared by a court.

Safety in schools

After making national headlines, parents have expressed concern over the safety of their kids in schools, while experts are worried about the academic pressures placed on students. Some are bothered that too much prestige is placed on academic excellence, and kids face intense pressure to get good scores on tests. Experts believe that this has aggravated stress and mental illness among teenagers, South China Morning Post reports.

India’s growing middle class has inspired the growth of public schools. The nation of 1.25 billion people has the highest rate of suicide in the world; students are particularly vulnerable.

In 2015, almost 9,000 students committed suicide, according to official figures. Health experts say several young people are having a difficult time coping with the pressure to succeed and struggle to accept failure in examinations.

In Rajasthan’s Kota, student suicides fell by 70 percent in the first 10 months of this year. The drop shown in latest police data was attributed to a raft of measures announced last year.

From January to October 2017, four students died, compared to 14 in the same period last year. “Certainly, the interventions taken by the Kota administration in 2016 proved to be a milestone in the efforts to curb student suicides in Kota,” Sujata Sriram, professor from the School of Human Ecology at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, said, according to Hindustan Times.

Join the Discussion
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star behind schedule for return
Rafael Nadal unlikely for ATP World Tour Finals after Paris Masters exit
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Ellie Kendrick may not be back
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insights on ‘First Wife’
‘Vikings’ season 5: New promos released
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Ian Malcolm to have ‘small’ role
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 9-10: Ava gets lucky
'General Hospital' Nov. 9-10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Nov. 8-10: Eve denies killing Deimos
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 8-10 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car