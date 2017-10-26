ABS confirms razor blades, dirt and glitter in same-sex marriage survey envelopes

By on
Two bride figurines adorn the top of a wedding cake during an illegal same-sex wedding ceremony in central Melbourne August 1, 2009.
Two bride figurines adorn the top of a wedding cake during an illegal same-sex wedding ceremony in central Melbourne August 1, 2009. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has confirmed that they found razor blades, dirt and glitter in some same-sex marriage survey envelopes. Some complaints of fraud relating to the $122 million postal survey also arise.

The objects were found by ABS workers who were scanning the almost 12 million forms already returned. Voters were warned that glitters on survey forms would risk spoiling votes. According to the fourth weekly ABS update, at least 11.9 million people or almost three-quarters of eligible electors had voted.

It comes as the Australian Federal Police confirmed 14 matters related to the survey had been referred to it for investigation. “ The AFP has undertaken an evaluation of the matters referred,” a spokeswoman said, according to The West Australian.

Although there were some sinister finds, just 0.3 percent of forms have so far been returned blank or invalid. The result will be publicly declared on November 15.

Those responsible with the count have signed confidentiality agreements. This means they are banned from speaking publicly about what’s currently happening with the count.

Response rate by Aussies to the issue has been big, having surpassed that of Brexit, which had a return rate of 72.2 percent. The Irish same-sex marriage referendum had 60 percent.

However, people on the Yes side expressed concern that complacency could tip the result in favour of a No vote. Based on the latest poll, nearly 60 percent of those who had already voted did so with a yes.

A recent Newspoll found that 59 percent of those who had already voted had opted in favour of letting gay couples wed, making Yes on 57 percent, including those who had yet to vote but intended to. The new figure was a drop from 63 per cent in August.

Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon has said she feared the No vote could prevail. She also encouraged voters not to take the poll lead for granted. She said the lead was great news but also supposedly cited the Brexit and Trump’s win.

Meanwhile, Coalition for Marriage told news.com.au they would campaign right up until next month. “Polling revealed so far in this campaign demonstrates a significant shift in support against same sex marriage- this reflects what we are seeing and hearing on the ground, on social media, on talk,” a Coalition for Marriage spokeswoman said. The ABS said all ballots must be in the postal system by Friday.

Related
Join the Discussion
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lakers lock up Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. for 2018-19 season
Kyle Lowry wanted to join Spurs but didn't generate interest
Lakers annoyed with Marcin Gortat's tweet about Lonzo Ball
Denis Shapovalov not fond of comparisons, calls Roger Federer his 'idol'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members spotted in Belfast
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Behind-the-scenes video
Eminem wins NZ$600K from NZ National Party for ‘Lose Yourself’ rip-off
‘Outlander’ season 3: Writers answer fan questions
'Outlander' season 3: Jamie’s past choices will have consequences
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew Roberts on Print Shop scene
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 26-27: Victor warns Scott
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car