ABA highlights key areas to ensure introduction of open data is successful

By on
computer
A man works with a laptop at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam October 18, 2017. Reuters/Kham

The Australian Banking Association (ABA) has said their top area of concern was for customers to understand what they are consenting and how their data will be used as the banking industry is committed to the success of open data. It emphasised some areas that need a greater level of discussion and detail.

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh stressed the importance for customers to understand the process and that their data remains safe and secure. She said their top area of concern is around customers understanding what they are consenting to.

“Just recently it was revealed that data from a social media platform was being used for other purposes, we do not want to see a repeat of this with the introduction of open data in Australia,” Bligh said in a media release. The banking industry aims to guarantee consistency across all industries that will take part in the sharing of data. It believes that standards and rules must be designed first.

Bligh said appropriately designed security and standards are important for the long-term success of the scheme. She said the ABA, along with other industry bodies, calls for a more appropriate timeframe to properly implement such an important reform.

The ABA has emphasised a number of key areas to guarantee that the introduction of open data is a success and will protect customers. These include a phased introduction and reciprocity principle, specifically as it applies to sharing across industries. Clear service levels on how data is to be made available and paramount customer control over data are also highlighted by the ABA.

Australian banks believe that if delivered properly, open data can empower customers to use their data to make the best choices for their preferences and circumstances. In its response to the Farrell Report, the ABA commended the report for its thorough examination of open banking. It believes that the report correctly focused on customers’ needs and wants when weighing stakeholders’ needs.

Earlier this month, the ABA called on the government to ensure banks can appropriately explain a customer’s credit history in detail, specifically if the customer has experienced financial hardship and missed a payment. “As with all major reforms, it’s important it’s done right with no discrimination against people who have experienced financial difficulty but have worked with their bank to find a solution,” Bligh said, adding people can fall into financial hardship for several reasons.

