'911' season 1 episode 7 'Full Moon (Creepy AF)' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
Cast member Angela Bassett poses at the premiere of "American Horror Story: Freak Show" in Hollywood, California
Cast member Angela Bassett poses at the premiere of "American Horror Story: Freak Show" in Hollywood, California October 5, 2014. The fourth season premieres on FX on October 8. Bassett currently stars on the "9-1-1" TV series as Athena Grant. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"911" TV series, starring Peter Krause (Bobby Nash), Angela Bassett (Athena Grant), Connie Britton (Abby Clark), Aisha Hinds (Henrietta "Hen" Wilson) and Oliver Stark (Evan "Buck" Buckley), will have a new episode titled "Full Moon (Creepy AF)." It airs in the US on Feb. 28. The upcoming episode will feature the team dealing with unusual calls which coincide with a full moon.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains '911' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on 'Full Moon (Creepy AF).'

According to a Fox press release, "911" season 1, episode 7 will show the team getting crazy calls on a night with a full moon. It includes Athena dealing with a rabid criminal and a potential home invasion. Meanwhile, Buck and Bobby will spend time at a yoga studio for pregnant women. As for Hen, her past maybe linked to her future. Plus, Abby will help investigate the murder of a caller.  

'Full Moon (Creepy AF)' stars

The guest stars that will grace this episode include Alex Loynaz (Terry), Debra Christofferson (Sue Blevins), Abby Brammell (Eva), Jenny O'Hara (Nora), Colby French (Det. Marks) and Tracie Thoms (Karen Wilson). The rest of the "911" cast 2018 including Kenneth Choi (Howie "Chimney" Han) and Rockmond Dunbar (Michael Grant), will also appear in "Full Moon (Creepy AF)."

'9-1-1' episodes: 'Heartbreaker' and 'Karma's a Bitch'

'Heartbreaker'

The episodes before "Full Moon (Creepy AF)" was "Heartbreaker" and it aired in the US on Feb. 7. It showed the team celebrating Valentine's Day 2018, including Buck and Abby who went on their first official date. As for Athena, she assisted a desperate women. By doing so, she also unintentionally joined the Lonely Hearts Club. Plus, Chimney and Bobby learned about the "Casanova Fracture." They also had to deal with a surprise marriage proposal that turned dangerous. Bradley Buecker directed this episode, which was written by Matthew Hodgson.

'9-1-1' TV series airs on Wednesdays from 9-10 pm ET/PT on Fox. The next episode after "Full Moon (Creepy AF)" is "Karma's a Bitch" and it will air on March 7. Stay tuned for more '911' spoilers and updates. 

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: A New beginning
‘Solo’: Han, Lando and Qi’ra toys teased
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis shares production update
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 spoilers
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 10 preview: Ezra to the rescue
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Mid-season premiere clip
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 'Dumbster Fire' spoilers
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car