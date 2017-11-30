84-year-old doctor who refused to keep electronic records fails to regain licence

By on
A generic picture of a woman working in an office sitting at her desk typing on a computer.
A generic picture of a woman working in an office sitting at her desk typing on a computer. Reuters/Catherine Benson

An 84-year-old doctor has been forced to surrender her medical licence after allegations of misconduct. She wondered if her refusal to keep electronic records has played a part in a judge denying her request to regain her licence to practice.

Dr Anna Konopka was a licensed medical practitioner for 55 years and she used to work in her office in New London, New Hampshire, in the US. She does not know how to use a computer. "Because electronic medicine is for the system, not for the patients,” she said, according to CNN.

She did not have much technology in her workplace aside from her landline phone and fax machine. Konopka’s typewriter was broken and its parts have been discontinued.

Konopka, who is originally from Poland, would keep her patients’ records into two file cabinets. She said patients’ records are meticulously handwritten.

Konopka’s style of doctoring attracted various types of patients. Some have complicated conditions such as chronic pain while some did not have insurance. She was attending to these patients until she felt forced to let go of her medical licence.

“The (electronic) system right now, with this opioid war, they have no common sense with what they’re doing,” she said. Konopka added that she prescribes only a small amount of OxyContin and they are doing “beautifully.”

The New Hampshire Board of Medicine officials challenged the doctor’s prescribing practices, record-keeping and medical decision-making, court documents states. She was reportedly accused of failing to treat a young girl with daily inhaled steroids and leaving the dosage levels of a medication up to her parent.

But Konopka supposedly argued that the girl’s mother ignored her instructions. The board could not release or discuss further details about the investigation, which is already closed, as mandated by state law. According to court documents, the board’s medical review subcommittee obtained further complaints against Konopka after she surrendered her licence.

Doctors have been encouraged to get better training in prescribing opioids. In 2015, over 16,000 people died of overdoses from prescription opioids, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals.

All states except Missouri have came up with a prescription drug monitoring program. Most of those systems mandate some form of action by prescribers.

In July, the government reported that the number of opioid prescriptions written by health-care providers dropped between 2012 and 2015. Officials said it is an indication of progress in curbing the worst drug epidemic in US history.

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Downton Abbey’ costume designer takes fans through the signature styles
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Freys will be back
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Baker gets a job offer
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 'Heavy is the Head’ spoilers
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' crossover episode recap [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car