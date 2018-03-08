82% of women are confident in ability to fulfil career aspirations: PwC

woman
A woman fills out an application form from a jewelry and gem company during the Gemological Institute Of America (GIA)'s Jewelry Career Fair in New York July 30, 2012. (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT SOCIETY WEALTH) Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

The majority or 82 percent of women are confident in their ability to accomplish their career aspirations and 73 percent are seeking career advancement opportunities actively. Ninety-five percent values the flexibility to balance the demands of career and personal or family life, and getting to the top of their career is important to 75 percent of women.

PwC’s recent poll involved more than 3,600 professional women aged 28 to 40 to learn about their career aspirations and experiences to mark Thursday’s International Women’s Day (IWD).The poll included women from more than 60 countries and across 27 industry sectors.

The report titled “Time to talk: what has to change for women at work” reveals that working women are ambitious, confident and ready for what’s next. Nearly all women or 97 percent said working in a job they enjoy is important to them.

Many respondents, however, said they do not trust what their employers are telling them about promotion and career development. The majority of respondents or 58 percent identified greater transparency as a key step that employers can take to boost opportunities for career development.

This means providing staff with a lucid understanding of the expectations on both sides of the employment equation. These include information about success and career progression as well as open conversations with employees on where they stand.

The report also shows that 48 percent of new moms felt overlooked for special projects and promotions upon returning to work. Some (42 percent) said they feel nervous about the possible impact of starting a family to their career.

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman of PwC, said women are confident, ambitious and actively pursuing their career goals. He urged leaders to focus on creating an environment where there is clarity for women, and men, on what it takes to progress, and where there is an open conversation as this will benefit everyone and will lead to better results.

“This greater transparency is however just one piece of the puzzle, additional actions are needed to drive change,” Moritz said. He added it has to go hand in hand with efforts to mitigate any unconscious biases and gender stereotypes.

“It is really encouraging to see that more and more women are speaking up and proactively going after their career goals,” Sharmila Karve, PwC Global Diversity Leader, said. She also said organisations can do a lot to help women progress and acquire leadership roles.

Join the Discussion
