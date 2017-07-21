6.7 magnitude quake in Greece leaves 2 people dead, hundreds injured

By on
Greek island
A damaged school building is seen at the village of Vrisa after an earthquake on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, June 13, 2017. Reuters/Elias Markou

At least two were killed and hundreds of people were injured after a 6.7 magnitude quake struck between Bodrum and Greek islands. Turkish and Greek officials said the quake shook major tourist destinations in the Aegean sea on Friday.

The quake’s epicenter was about 10.3 kilometers south of Bodrum and 16.2 kilometres east of the island of Kos in Greece, according to the US Geological Survey. It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The USGS, which monitors earthquakes, described it as a very shallow quake. It was 10km below the seabed off the southwestern coastal city of Marmaris.

A hospital official told AFP that the quake claimed two lives on the Greek island of Kos. They were killed when a ceiling of a building collapsed. Identities of the casualties were not immediately available.

Kos mayor George Kyritsis confirmed through Reuters that at least two were killed in the Greek island. “We have two dead and some people injured so far,” he said.

Beds shook

Turkish pensioner Dilber Arikan, who was holidaying in Bodrum, said that aftershocks followed. “The bed shook a lot,” the Inquirer quotes him, adding bottles fell and broke in the kitchen and the patio. He shared he was scared because he was alone.

The Greek island of Rhodes was also impacted. Teddy Dijoux, who was with his family at a Rhodes resort, said they were surprised and scared as they hurriedly went outside. Meanwhile, Turkey’s disaster and emergency management’s Mehmet Halis Bilden has warned citizens about aftershocks that continue to persist.

Television photos from the Turkish resort of Bodrum showed worried residents in the streets. Bodrum mayor Mehmet Kocadon told NTV television that the biggest problem now is the electricity cuts in certain areas.

The earthquake also shook Datca peninsula, another key resort area, and in Turkey’s third city of Izmir on the Aegean to the north. According to Turkish media, the quake triggered high waves off Gumbet near Bodrum.

The area was flooded and cars were stranded. No casualties were reported in the area.

Both Turkey and Greece are sited on fault lines. In recent years, the countries have regularly been hit by earthquakes.

Turkey’s western Aegean coast, for instance, was hit by a number of significant earthquakes this year. A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit a village on the Greek island of Lesbos in June, leaving one woman dead and 15 people injured. On August 17, 1999, a quake near the city of Izmit killed thousands of people.

Read More: 

Australia to build its first dementia village in Tasmania to help the most disadvantaged

Most attractive countries for retirement: Australia secures 6th spot

RT/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't to introduce a bill that will ensure employers are paying workers' super
New jobs coming as Pharma giant AstraZeneca expands in Australia
Best state for business in Australia revealed
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Roger Federer tipped as odds-on favourite to win 2017 US Open
NBA franchise Houston Rockets placed for sale by Leslie Alexander
Roger Federer hailed as 'greatest of all time' after Wimbledon 2017 victory
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon final online, preview, start time
Roger Federer on Grand Slam No. 20: 'It would be a joke to win US Open'
Roger Federer on Grand Slam No. 20: 'It would be a joke to win US Open'
Magic Johnson on D'Angelo Russell trade: 'Not a hard decision'
Magic Johnson on D'Angelo Russell trade: 'Not a hard decision'
More Sports
Xplore Xslate R12 rugged tablet specs, price and details
Melbourne firm dismissed employee because she was pregnant, judge finds
Salaries are on their way up again as mining jobs are coming back in WA
Maingear R2 Razer Edition gaming desktop PC specs, price and release details
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Live prints at San Diego Comic Con
3 fast facts about Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's death
'Poldark' season 3 episode 7 preview: Armitage and Demelza connection
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 episode 9 'Custody' spoilers
'American Idol' revival update: Ryan Seacrest confirms he is returning to host ABC Network's 'American Idol' reboot [VIDEO]
Ryan Seacrest confirms he is returning to host ABC Network's 'American Idol' reboot
'Power' season 4 episode 5 preview: Angela's new mission; Trouble in prison
'Power' season 4 episode 5 preview: Angela's new mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car