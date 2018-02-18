66 people dead after commercial plane crashes in southern Iran

Sixty-six people aboard a commercial airplane were killed after it has crashed in southern Iran. The number of casualties was confirmed by an airline spokesman through Iran state television on Sunday.

Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai said all people on the flight have passed away. Among the passengers was a child. There were reports that claim that those on board were 60 passengers, two flight attendants, two security guards, the pilot and his co-pilot. The Aseman Airlines plane was en route to the south-western city of Yasuj from Tehran.

Authorities said through Iran's Fars News Agency that it crashed near Semirom town. Tabatabai said the plane specifically crashed into Mount Dena, which was approximately 1,440-feet tall. The area was believed to be foggy at the time of the crash. Authorities said they will be conducting an investigation.

According to reports from Iranian state media, airline official said the flight departed from Mehrabad airport and vanished from the radar shortly after that. A rescue helicopter attempted to reach the crash site, but it was forced to turn back because of the bad weather.

Tehran Times reported that emergency medical services have not succeeded to reach the area due to inaccessibility of the mountainous areas and fog. A search and rescue team to the site near the city of Semirom in Isfahan province has been deployed.

"This is a snow-covered mountainous area, much like the Rockies in America or the European Alps," CNN's Senior International Correspondent Sam Kiley said. He added that any rescue operation will depend entirely on the weather.

Reports from Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency has initially claimed that the plane crashed some 390 miles south of Tehran, the capital. The incident took place near the remote mountain town of Semirom.

The Iran Aseman Airlines plane has been identified as an ATR-72. The ATR aircraft was operated by Asseman Airlines.

The semi-private air carrier is headquartered in Tehran. It specialises in flights to remote airfields across the country, and flies internationally too.

Iran's commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged under years of international sanctions, with air accidents happening regularly in the past years. Iran has signed deals with Boeing and Airbus to purchase scores of passenger planes following the landmark nuclear deal in 2015. Netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions about the news with one social media user saying airline travel safety should never be compromised.

TRT World/YouTube