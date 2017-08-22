4 fast facts about 'Younger' season 4 'The Incident at Pound Ridge'

Younger stars Debi Mazar, Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor RTR4KVBZ
Actors Debi Mazar (L), Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor (R) participate in the TVland "Younger" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

The "Younger" cast, including Hilary Duff as Kelsey Peters, Nico Tortorella as Josh, Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, Peter Hermann as Charles Brooks, Molly Bernard as Lauren Heller, Debi Mazar as Maggie Amato and Miriam Shor as Diana Trout, will have a new episode titled "The Incident at Pound Ridge," which airs on Wednesday in the US. It will show Liza getting caught in between Charles and Josh. 

Spoiler Alert: This update contains additional 'Younger' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'The Incident at Pound Ridge' which airs on TV Land in the US and Stan in Australia.

4 fast facts about 'Younger' season 4 'The Incident at Pound Ridge'

1. Liza and company will celebrate at the annual Empirical Publishing picnic.

Zap2it reports that "Younger" season 4, episode 9 will show Liza and her colleagues as well as bosses spending time with each other at the Empirical Publishing picnic. Aside from hanging out, sparks will reportedly fly at this annual event.

2. Liza will be caught between Charles and Josh.

Just when it seems that Liza and Josh have moved on from each other, she finds herself caught between him and Charles again. It doesn't help that Liza and Charles have mutual feelings for each other.

3. Kelsey will encourage Josh to design an adult colouring book.

In a preview of the episode which was uploaded on YouTube, Kelsey will suggest to Josh that he should try to design an adult colouring book featuring his tattoos. She'll also invite Josh to the company picnic and he'll bring his new friend Clare (Phoebe Dynevor). It looks like the awkward moments they had during their brief vacation with Lauren upstate is behind them.

4. Charles will ask Liza to stay for the night.

In the same preview video, Charles will ask Liza not to go home for the night. He'll also tell her that his feelings for her haven't changed. Meanwhile, Liza will bump into Charles' ex-wife Pauline (Jennifer Westfeldt) at the picnic and it will be an awkward encounter. 

'The Incident at Pound Ridge' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will appear in this episode are Chivonne Michelle as Prina, Johnny Serret as a waiter, Courtney Gonzalez as an empirical employee and Edwin Ferrer as a bar patron. They will be joined by Delphina Belle, Burke Moses, Grant Shaud and Jete Laurence. 

'Younger' episodes

The "Younger" TV show airs in Australia every Thursday on Stan. The series which is based on the novel by Pamela Redmond Satran, also airs on TV Land in the US every Wednesday at 10 pm ET/PT. The episodes "A Novel Marriage, " "It's Love, Actually" and "Irish Goodbye" will be aired on Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, respectively. Stay tuned for more updates on the show in the next few weeks.

