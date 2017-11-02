4 Asian horror games to play this November

By on
DreadOut_Screenshot-8-1024x576
Screenshot from Indonesian horror game "DreadOut." Digital Happiness/Press

Halloween is over, but it doesn't mean gamers can't continue playing horror games this November. In the pursuit of a good scare, everyone tends to rely on the usual classics such as “Outlast” and “Amnesia.” It should be noted, however, that Asia, home of the weird and wonderful, also has a number of horror games worth playing.

Listed below are some titles deserving a bit of recognition from gamers all over the world. Japanese games are excluded from the list, since Japan itself is responsible for classics such as “Resident Evil” and “Forbidden Siren.”

Indonesia - ‘DreadOut’

From Indonesia-based Digital Happiness comes “DreadOut,” a game that would remind you of “Fatal Frame.” Don’t let the similarity fool you. Whereas “Fatal Frame” immerses players in terrifying Japanese lore (at least, in the eyes of foreigners), this one sets the tale in an abandoned village in Indonesia. Kimonos are replaced with a Southeast Asian flavour, complete with an entirely fresh mythology of ghosts.

Thailand – ‘Home Sweet Home’

Here’s another game from the southeast of Asia. Developed by Yggdrazil Group, “Home Sweet Home” has only been released recently, but it has already creeped out plenty of gamers on Steam. It tells the story of a man named Tim, who must solve the mystery of his sudden transportation to a place that's the stuff of nightmares. Foreigners with zero experience with Thai horror might want to check it out.

Taiwan – ‘Detention’

candle Screenshot from Taiwanese horror game "Detention."  Red Candle Games/Press

Japan has “Clock Tower,” but Taiwan has "Detention." It's a point-and-click game set in 1960s Taiwan under the rule of martial law. The presence of harsh politics is already a dead giveaway to the title’s provocative storyline. Chock-full of bizarre imagery, this one is not for the faint of heart. Developed by Red Candle Games, it is available on Steam, where it currently has a rare Overwhelmingly Positive rating.

South Korea – ‘White Day: A Labyrinth Named School’

First-person horror titles like “Outlast” may rely on jumpscares, but South Korean developer Sonnori’s “White Day: A Labyrinth Named School” knows how to take its time. The horror lies in the unknown, in the dark, looming hallways of a school. Playing as a student, you must survive the night, avoiding violent janitors and menacing ghosts all at the same time.

Join the Discussion
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Nov. 1 spoilers
New ‘Star Wars’ comic will be about DJ
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insight in new video
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 1-3: Billy plays hero
'The Young and the Restless' Nov. 1-3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New set reportedly erected near Titanic Studios
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams spotted in Belfast
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car