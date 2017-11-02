4 Asian horror games to play this November

Halloween is over, but it doesn't mean gamers can't continue playing horror games this November. In the pursuit of a good scare, everyone tends to rely on the usual classics such as “Outlast” and “Amnesia.” It should be noted, however, that Asia, home of the weird and wonderful, also has a number of horror games worth playing.

Listed below are some titles deserving a bit of recognition from gamers all over the world. Japanese games are excluded from the list, since Japan itself is responsible for classics such as “Resident Evil” and “Forbidden Siren.”

Indonesia - ‘DreadOut’

From Indonesia-based Digital Happiness comes “DreadOut,” a game that would remind you of “Fatal Frame.” Don’t let the similarity fool you. Whereas “Fatal Frame” immerses players in terrifying Japanese lore (at least, in the eyes of foreigners), this one sets the tale in an abandoned village in Indonesia. Kimonos are replaced with a Southeast Asian flavour, complete with an entirely fresh mythology of ghosts.

Thailand – ‘Home Sweet Home’

Here’s another game from the southeast of Asia. Developed by Yggdrazil Group, “Home Sweet Home” has only been released recently, but it has already creeped out plenty of gamers on Steam. It tells the story of a man named Tim, who must solve the mystery of his sudden transportation to a place that's the stuff of nightmares. Foreigners with zero experience with Thai horror might want to check it out.

Taiwan – ‘Detention’

Screenshot from Taiwanese horror game "Detention." Red Candle Games/Press

Japan has “Clock Tower,” but Taiwan has "Detention." It's a point-and-click game set in 1960s Taiwan under the rule of martial law. The presence of harsh politics is already a dead giveaway to the title’s provocative storyline. Chock-full of bizarre imagery, this one is not for the faint of heart. Developed by Red Candle Games, it is available on Steam, where it currently has a rare Overwhelmingly Positive rating.

South Korea – ‘White Day: A Labyrinth Named School’

First-person horror titles like “Outlast” may rely on jumpscares, but South Korean developer Sonnori’s “White Day: A Labyrinth Named School” knows how to take its time. The horror lies in the unknown, in the dark, looming hallways of a school. Playing as a student, you must survive the night, avoiding violent janitors and menacing ghosts all at the same time.