$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce

Organisations have been invited to send in applications for leading a new $33 million Australian government investment in the disability and aged care sector workforce. Selected organisations that focus in business sector growth and transition could submit their applications.

Minister for Social Services Christian Porter and Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice have announced in a media release that 10 organisations were shortlisted as applicants for the Boosting Local Care Workforce Opportunity. These organisations were known for their business expertise.

The Boosting Local Care Workforce Opportunity seeks to generate more jobs in the regions that need solid employment growth ahead of the full NDIS roll out in 2020. Porter said the new three-year package was first publicised in the 2017–18 Federal Budget.

“It is designed to increase capacity in rural, regional and outer-metropolitan areas so NDIS participants and older Australians seeking aged care services have access to high quality services and support,” the minister said in the joint press release published at janeprentice.dss.gov.au. As the NDIS is introduced, the disability workforce is tipped to grow more than double.

This means from around 73,000 full-time equivalent workers in 2013, the figure is expected to rise to up to 162,000 full-time equivalent workers when the scheme is fully implemented. The aged care workforce is also expected to rise from 366,000 in 2016 to 980,000 workers by 2050.

“Shortlisted organisations have extensive experience delivering business support to a variety of sectors across Australia, and exceptional networks and influence within the specialised service sector,” Prentice said. She explained that successful applicants can engage and influence service providers nationally as well as in specified regions, as well as deliver national targeted programs or projects for the government.

Applications are due by September 26. A rigorous assessment process will follow.

The successful applicant is expected to be finalised by December 2017, and the package ready to roll out shortly thereafter. According to Prentice, the package builds on the government’s considerable investment in to help NDIS participants, sector and workforce to transition to the scheme.

Over $110 million is already committed through the Sector Development Fund. The lead organisation selected through the grant process will be tasked to deliver, manage and report to the Australian government on the three initiatives that make up the package, including $9.1 million for the Care Workforce Regional Coordinator Initiative and $4.1 million for the Specialist Coordinators Initiative.

AP Archive/YouTube