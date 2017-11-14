3 Ways To Balance Wellness And Success

Passionate workers understand the demands of their job. So they work hard to be successful. They seem wired to be self-driven go-getters, determined to find solutions and seek improvements at work. Unfortunately, in their quest to achieve their goals, they tend to pay less attention to their own well-being, their health and wellness.

A 2014 NSF survey revealed that a significant percentage of American office workers still go to work even when they are sick. Forty-two percent of the 1,003 survey respondents said that they go to work sick to meet deadlines and avoid piled up work. Twenty-five said that their supervisors expect them to show up at work even when they are sick.

It seems more people are finding it difficult to find the balance between wellness and success. It’s not just office workers. Even entrepreneurs working on their time need to be reminded to take a break.

In an interview with David Michigan, a mental health and fitness coach, he said people should consider their wellness a priority.

Michigan is a worldwide model, who participated in Miss Tattoo France. He will be a part of Miss Tattoo World next year. In his professional career, he says he is committed to staying fit and healthy because staying this way empowers him to do more in life.

Here are three of Michigan’s tips to balance success and wellness in one’s life:

1. Give your body some time to heal and recover. In the same way that parents pamper their kids when they are sick, adults should also rest and give themselves an ample amount of self care to get better. “Everyone should have their own wellness and sickness prevention plan to stay productive at their 100 percent,” says Michigan. “If you get sick for failure to commit to your own wellness plan, perhaps you need to heed it as a wake up call.”

2. Work on your wellness with your family or a loved one. Michigan understands that both workers and entrepreneurs operate on a sense of duty. Workers want to meet their KPIs, while entrepreneurs have their own targets to reach. Everyone with a sense of duty and a mission to stay fit and healthy will find success with their family or loved one if they work together. For instance, instead of jogging or going to the gym alone, one could ask a family member or a loved one to join in. This way, one becomes responsible for another person’s well-being. Your commitment to stay fit becomes more solid when it is tied to the well-being of a person for whom you are responsible, too.

3. Visualise yourself in good health. In his mental coaching sessions with individuals aiming to strengthen their willpower, Michigan always promotes the concept of visualization. It goes beyond wanting something in life; it is about letting the mind absorb that what they desire already exists in the present. By visualizing oneself in good health, one could more easily stick to a healthy lifestyle and self caring habits. Getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet and taking time to exercise are good habits necessary toward a healthy mind and body. It would not be easy for you to visualize yourself in good health if you are not creating a healthy lifestyle that would take you there.

“Following these three steps will help you take care of yourself and allow you to pursue success in life,” Michigan says. “Being consistent in your efforts at work and self care will create a desirable life-work balance that a lot of workers and entrepreneurs are missing,” he adds.

Michigan is a prolific resource speaker on mental health and personal fitness. His success story came out in eight pages on Muscle & Fitness, and he has about four million followers on Facebook and Instagram combined. He also delivers motivational speeches to help people prepare for their quest to greater heights.