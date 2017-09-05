3 things you must know about 'Younger' season 4 'It's Love Actually'

Younger stars Debi Mazar, Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor RTR4KVBZ
Actors Debi Mazar (L), Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor (R) participate in the TVland "Younger" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

The "Younger" cast featuring Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, Nico Tortorella as Josh, Miriam Shor as Diana Trout, Molly Bernard as Lauren Heller, Hilary Duff as Kelsey Peters, Debi Mazar as Maggie Amato and Peter Hermann as Charles Brooks, will have a new episode titled "It's Love, Actually," which airs in the US on Wednesday. It will show Kelsey and Liza pursuing new and old relationships. Meanwhile, Diana will discover something and Josh will receive some sound advice from an unlikely person. 

Spoiler Alert: This article contains more 'Younger' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'It's Love, Actually' which airs in Australia on Stan and in the US on TV Land.

3 things you must know about the 'Younger' season 4 'It's Love Actually' episode

1. Liza will pursue a new relationship and Kelsey will revisit an old one.

It appears as if there's some trouble in Liza and Charles' budding relationship, no thanks to his ex-wife Pauline (Jennifer Westfeldt). According to Zap2it, Liza will pursue a new relationship in this episode. As for Kelsey, she'll revisit an old one, who is most likely Zane (Charles Michael Davis), based on the preview of the next episode which shows the two of them talking about more than business.

2. Josh will be encouraged by Lauren to follow his heart.

Josh will complain to Liza about the bad timing of his relationships with her and Clare (Phoebe Dynevor), the Irish bartender. He reflects on how he can't be with either of them because of awful timing. However, he'll have another conversation with Lauren who will encourage him to just follow what his heart is telling him.

3. Diana discovers the truth about Richard.

Elsewhere, Diana will find out the truth about Richard's (Mather Zickel) life. How will she react to it? Will she still accept him despite that knowledge, or will she turn him away for good? Stay tuned for the episode on Wednesday to find out.

'It's Love Actually' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the stars that will appear as guests in this episode include Jaime Schwarz as Michiko Aoki and Campbell Dunsmore as Jessica. They will be joined by Maria-Magdalena Esperanza as a bar patron. 

 'Younger' episodes

The "Younger" TV series airs on Thursdays in Australia on Stan. It also airs in the US on TV Land during Wednesdays at 10 pm EST. The episodes before "It's Love Actually" were "The Incident at Pound Ridge," which aired on Aug. 23 and "A Novel Marriage," which aired on Aug. 30. "Irish Goodbye" will be aired next on Sept. 13.

3 things you must know about 'Younger' season 4 'It's Love Actually'
