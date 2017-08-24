Cast member Alice Braga poses at the world premiere of "Elysium" in Los Angeles, California August 7, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 9.

The "Queen of the South" cast, which includes Jon-Michael Ecker as Raymundo "El Güero" Davila, Verónica Falcón as Camila Vargas, Joaquim de Almeida as Don Epifanio Vargas, Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza and Peter Gadiot as James Valdez, will have an upcoming episode titled "Todas las Horas Hieren." It will air on Thursday in the US. The new episode will show Teresa's determination to break free from Camila.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains more 'Queen of the South' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'Todas las Horas Hieren' which airs on USA Network and Showcase Australia.

3 interesting things about 'Queen of the South' season 2 episode 12

1. The title of the episode means "All Hours Wound."

According to Google Translate, "Todas las Horas Hieren," the title of the "Queen of the South" season 2, episode 12, means "All Hours Wound" in English. The saying is part of a Latin sundial motto "Omnes vulnerant, ultima necat" (All hours wound; the last one kills). Interestingly, the next episode after "Todas las Horas Hieren" is "La Última Hora Mata" (The Last Hour Kills).

2. Teresa will gather new alliances in this episode.

A press release from USA Network indicates that in this episode, Teresa will forge new alliances in an attempt to break free from Camila's shadow. Unfortunately, this will bring violence to Camila's doorstep.

3. Eduardo Sánchez directed 'Todas las Horas Hieren'

Sánchez's bio on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) states that he was born in 1968 in Cuba and he studied at Wheaton High School and Montgomery College. Aside from the latest "Queen of the South" season 2 episode, he is also known for directing 1999's "The Blair Witch Project" starring Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams. He also directed episodes from "Supernatural" (2016's "Rock Never Dies" and "The Chitters").

'Todas las Horas Hieren' guest stars

According to IMDb, the guest stars in this episode are Paul Caraway as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) supervisor, Johnny Rey Diaz as Chucho, Roberto "Sanz" Sanchez as Big T, Kurt DeVille as special agent Castillo, Ammie Leonards as Marshal, Will Robertson as another DEA agent and Ryan O'Nan as King George. They will be joined by other actors such as Michel Duval, Steve Bauer, Snow Tha Product, Jamie Hector and Paola Andino.

'Queen of the South' episodes

The episode before "Todas las Horas Hieren" was "La Noche Oscura del Alma" (The Dark Night of the Soul). It was aired on Aug. 17 in the US. After "Todas las Horas Hieren," the episode titled "La Última Hora Mata" will be aired on Aug. 31.

The "Queen of the South" TV series airs on Thursdays at 8.30 pm on Showcase Australia. The show about drugs and drug cartels also airs in the US at 10 - 11 pm ET/PT every Thursday on the USA Network.

Watch 'Queen of the South' videos from the show's Facebook page: