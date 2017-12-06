3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album [VIDEOS]

Musician Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York July 20, 2015. The rapper will release a new album titled "Revival" on Dec. 15, 2017.

Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers III, has released a few more details about his new "Revival" album. Earlier, he teased fans with a fake prescription drug ad campaign that has the same name as his upcoming album. After that, the rapper and songwriter has been dropping bits and pieces of information on social media about "Revival," including when it will be released and what songs will be included in the tracklist. Read on to learn more about it.

3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album:

1. 'Revival' will be released on Dec. 15.

In late October, Eminem, along with his manager Paul Rosenberg, started releasing advertisements about "Revival," which was marketed as a medication for moderate to severe Atrox Rithimus (AR). It even included a website, a billboard and a phone number. However, on Nov. 28, a video posted on Dr Dre's Instagram account finally revealed what "Revival" really is, which is Eminem's new album. The said video also confirmed that "Revival" will be released on Dec. 15.

2. The first single on the new Eminem album is a collaboration with Beyoncé and Skylar Gray titled 'Walk on Water.'

"Walk on Water" was released on Nov. 10 and it features Beyoncé's vocals. The singer wrote it along with Skylar Grey and Miquel Sijbers. It was produced by Grey and Rick Rubin. It was performed by Eminem on Nov. 12 at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. He also sang it on Nov. 18 on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL).

3. The 'Revival' album tracklist also includes songs featuring Pink, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys.

The rapper's ninth studio album songs feature other popular artists including Ed Sheeran, Pink, Alicia Keys and X Ambassadors. As for Grey, her vocals are also featured on the single "Tragic Endings." Plus, watch out for the songs featuring Phresher and Kehlani. Listed below are the Eminem 2017 "Revival" tracks.

"Walk on Water" (featuring Beyoncé)

"Believe"

"Chloraseptic" (featuring Phresher)

"Untouchable"

"River" (featuring Ed Sheeran)

"Remind Me (Intro)"

"Remind Me"

"Revival (Interlude)"

"Like Home" (featuring Alicia Keys)

"Bad Husband" (featuring X Ambassadors)

"Tragic Endings" (featuring Skylar Grey)

"Framed"

"Nowhere Fast" (featuring Kehlani)

"Heat"

"Offended"

"Need Me" (featuring Pink)

"In Your Head"

"Castle"

"Arose"

"Revival" album comes after "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" that was released way back in 2013. The other Eminem albums are "Infinite" (1996), "The Slim Shady LP" (1999), "The Marshall Mathers LP" (2000), "The Eminem Show" (2002), "Encore" (2004), "Relapse" (2009 and "Recovery" (2010). Stay tuned for more updates about Eminem and his new album titled "Revival" in the next few days.

