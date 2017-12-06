3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Eminem in NYC
Musician Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York July 20, 2015. The rapper will release a new album titled "Revival" on Dec. 15, 2017. Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers III, has released a few more details about his new "Revival" album. Earlier, he teased fans with a fake prescription drug ad campaign that has the same name as his upcoming album. After that, the rapper and songwriter has been dropping bits and pieces of information on social media about "Revival," including when it will be released and what songs will be included in the tracklist. Read on to learn more about it.

3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album:

1. 'Revival' will be released on Dec. 15.

In late October, Eminem, along with his manager Paul Rosenberg, started releasing advertisements about "Revival," which was marketed as a medication for moderate to severe Atrox Rithimus (AR). It even included a website, a billboard and a phone number. However, on Nov. 28, a video posted on Dr Dre's Instagram account finally revealed what "Revival" really is, which is Eminem's new album. The said video also confirmed that "Revival" will be released on Dec. 15.

2. The first single on the new Eminem album is a collaboration with Beyoncé and Skylar Gray titled 'Walk on Water.'

"Walk on Water" was released on Nov. 10 and it features Beyoncé's vocals. The singer wrote it along with Skylar Grey and Miquel Sijbers. It was produced by Grey and Rick Rubin. It was performed by Eminem on Nov. 12 at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. He also sang it on Nov. 18 on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). 

3. The 'Revival' album tracklist also includes songs featuring Pink, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys.

The rapper's ninth studio album songs feature other popular artists including Ed Sheeran, Pink, Alicia Keys and X Ambassadors. As for Grey, her vocals are also featured on the single "Tragic Endings." Plus, watch out for the songs featuring Phresher and Kehlani. Listed below are the Eminem 2017 "Revival" tracks.

  • "Walk on Water" (featuring Beyoncé)    
  • "Believe"              
  • "Chloraseptic" (featuring Phresher)     
  • "Untouchable"          
  • "River" (featuring Ed Sheeran)    
  • "Remind Me (Intro)"     
  • "Remind Me"         
  • "Revival (Interlude)"     
  • "Like Home" (featuring Alicia Keys)    
  • "Bad Husband" (featuring X Ambassadors)
  • "Tragic Endings" (featuring Skylar Grey)    
  • "Framed" 
  • "Nowhere Fast" (featuring Kehlani)    
  • "Heat"         
  • "Offended"     
  • "Need Me" (featuring Pink)    
  • "In Your Head"         
  • "Castle"         
  • "Arose"

"Revival" album comes after "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" that was released way back in 2013. The other Eminem albums are "Infinite" (1996), "The Slim Shady LP" (1999), "The Marshall Mathers LP" (2000), "The Eminem Show" (2002), "Encore" (2004), "Relapse" (2009 and "Recovery" (2010).  Stay tuned for more updates about Eminem and his new album titled "Revival" in the next few days. 

 

12/15 pic.twitter.com/zUCLSbY8mN

&mdash; Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 5, 2017

 

 

Use as prescribed by your doctor. @eminem

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

 

This is the song I’ve been trying to write since age 6.
Every time I wrote a song I hoped it would be this good. I am truly proud of everything I’ve created, but this is the one.#WalkOnWater by @Eminem ft. @Beyonce, co-written/co-produced by me.

BUY:: https://t.co/5hM44YDY2A pic.twitter.com/Qos0DS8YTn

&mdash; Skylar Grey (@SkylarGrey) November 10, 2017

 

Watch the videos below from the YouTube Eminem VEVO account:

 Source: EminemVEVO/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor, wants rematch
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi”: 3 hours long first cut
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunningham promises ‘fantastic finish’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Lotte Verbeek on playing ‘totally nuts’ character
Disney-Fox deal could reportedly come as soon as next week
New 'Deadpool 2' promo video offers tattoos to fans in Brazil
‘Deadpool 2’ team heading to Brazil Comic Con
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album [VIDEOS]
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car