2018 NFL Playoffs live stream: Eagles vs Falcons, Patriots vs Titans

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the start of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, US, February 5, 2017. Reuters/Adrees Latif

The divisional round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs gets underway Saturday (Sunday AEDT) with NFC leader Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) squaring off against Matt Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (11-6). A little later, reigning Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots (13-3), will host Wildcard entrant Tennessee Titans (10-7) at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Falcons, who blew a 19-point third quarter lead to the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl, beat the Los Angeles Rams (11-6) 26-13 in the NFL Wild Card Round last Saturday. With Eagles playing without star quarterback Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL in December, odds makers are giving the Falcons excellent odds of coming away with an upset victory against the No. 3 offense in the regular season.

In Wentz' absence, the Eagles registered a 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders and a 6-0 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, with backup quarterback Nick Foles. However, they enter Saturday's game as the first No. 1 seed to open as an underdog in NFL Playoffs history. Foles, 28, sat out the majority of the regular season finale against Dallas.

Coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that his team is the underdog against the Falcons. "Yeah, there's going to be wonder (how we respond in the postseason). But I'm going to tell you, 'Listen, these guys are football players.' I think sometimes the outside, whether it be the media, the fans, can make it bigger than it really is. When you boil it down, it's football at the end of the day. It's football at the end of the day. Just go do your job. Do what you've been coached to do all week long and give it your best effort on Saturday. If it's good enough, great. If it's not, then we focus on next season."

Meanwhile, the Titans stunned the Kansas City Chiefs (10-7) in their wild card round match last Sunday. The team is making its first NFL Playoffs appearance since 2008 when it lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

With the Patriots in the middle of an off-the-field controversy involving Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, some wondered if the Titans could pull off an upset against the champions. However, Titans coach Mike Mularkey is focused on his team. "You know what, I'll be honest with you, I don't know anything about it (the whole controversy). I'm not a social media guy. I don't know enough, I really don't, to make any comment about something like that." 2018 NFL Playoffs live streaming, Eagles vs Falcons live streaming, Patriots vs Titans live streaming and Patriots live streaming follows.

