2018 NFL Playoffs live stream: Eagles vs Falcons, Patriots vs Titans

By @saihoops on
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the start of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, US, February 5, 2017. Reuters/Adrees Latif

The divisional round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs gets underway Saturday (Sunday AEDT) with NFC leader Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) squaring off against Matt Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (11-6). A little later, reigning Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots (13-3), will host Wildcard entrant Tennessee Titans (10-7) at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Falcons, who blew a 19-point third quarter lead to the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl, beat the Los Angeles Rams (11-6) 26-13 in the NFL Wild Card Round last Saturday. With Eagles playing without star quarterback Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL in December, odds makers are giving the Falcons excellent odds of coming away with an upset victory against the No. 3 offense in the regular season. 

In Wentz' absence, the Eagles registered a 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders and a 6-0 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, with backup quarterback Nick Foles. However, they enter Saturday's game as the first No. 1 seed to open as an underdog in NFL Playoffs history. Foles, 28, sat out the majority of the regular season finale against Dallas.

Coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that his team is the underdog against the Falcons. "Yeah, there's going to be wonder (how we respond in the postseason). But I'm going to tell you, 'Listen, these guys are football players.' I think sometimes the outside, whether it be the media, the fans, can make it bigger than it really is. When you boil it down, it's football at the end of the day. It's football at the end of the day. Just go do your job. Do what you've been coached to do all week long and give it your best effort on Saturday. If it's good enough, great. If it's not, then we focus on next season."

Meanwhile, the Titans stunned the Kansas City Chiefs (10-7) in their wild card round match last Sunday. The team is making its first NFL Playoffs appearance since 2008 when it lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

With the Patriots in the middle of an off-the-field controversy involving Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, some wondered if the Titans could pull off an upset against the champions. However, Titans coach Mike Mularkey is focused on his team. "You know what, I'll be honest with you, I don't know anything about it (the whole controversy). I'm not a social media guy. I don't know enough, I really don't, to make any comment about something like that." 2018 NFL Playoffs live streaming, Eagles vs Falcons live streaming, Patriots vs Titans live streaming and Patriots live streaming follows.

Watch NFL Playoffs in Australia
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 8:30 a.m. AEDT, 4:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN (Australia), KGW-8, NBC (USA)
2018 NFL Playoffs live stream: 
WatchESPN (Australia), NFL Network (Global), NBC Sports (USA), NFL Mobile App (USA)

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 NFL Playoffs live stream: Eagles vs Falcons, Patriots vs Titans
2018 NFL Playoffs live stream: Eagles vs Falcons, Patriots vs Titans
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Jan. 12 spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car