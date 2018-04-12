2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups

Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James checks his phone as he heads to the court before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James checks his phone as he heads to the court before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson

The 2018 NBA Playoffs bracket is officially set. After a wild final night of the regular season, it was revealed that Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, will face the San Antonio Spurs in the first-round starting Saturday (Sunday AEDT).

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Houston Rockets will square off against a dangerous Minnesota Timberwolves team in their first-round. Oklahoma City Thunder, who were in danger of missing the playoffs until a week ago, secured the fourth seed on Thursday (Friday AEDT) with a crushing victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. As a result, Russell Westbrook & Co. will face the Utah Jazz in the first-round starting Sunday (Monday AEDT).

In the East, the top-seeded Toronto Raptors will face John Wall and the Washington Wizards in the first-round. LeBron James & the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the rising Indiana Pacers in their first-r0und tie. While the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Miami Heat, the injury-hit Boston Celtics will square off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

t took until the last game -- plus an additional five minutes of overtime -- but the Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the postseason after 14 years.

The biggest story coming out of the final day of the regular season was the Minnesota Timberwolves ending their lengthy postseason drought. The Timberwolves clinched their first playoff berth since the 2003-04 season with an overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets, who were also fighting for the eighth seed.

"I'm proud of the players. I think the work that they've put in and the growth that they've had over the year is something that I respect greatly, and I told them that today. I said, 'You've earned the opportunity. Now we have to act on it.' They don't give you wins. You have to go out there and earn it," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the victory.

2018 NBA Playoffs bracket:

Eastern Conference

(1) Raptors vs. (8) Wizards

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Bucks

(3) 76ers vs. (6) Heat

(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Pacers

Western Conference

(1) Rockets vs. (8) Timberwolves

(2) Warriors vs. (7) Spurs

(3) Trail Blazers vs. (6) Pelicans

(4) Thunder vs. (5) Jazz

2018 NBA Playoffs schedule:

April 14

First round begins with Warriors vs Spurs, Raptors vs Wizards, etc.

April 30-May 1

Conference semis get underway

May 15-16

Conference finals get underway

May 31

NBA Finals get underway