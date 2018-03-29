2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery

Feb 15, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Feb 15, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. USA TODAY Sports / Brace Hemmelgarn

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas will play no further part this season after declaring his intention to undergo surgical procedure on his troublesome right hip. The 32-41 Lakers will have just eight games left to play after their home fixture against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT).

Thomas, a free agent this July, has been troubled by the same hip injury since last year's NBA Playoffs when he was a member of the Boston Celtics. A year ago, Thomas finished No. 5 in the MVP voting ballot and earned himself a spot in the All-NBA second team. Despite the impressive season, Thomas was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Celtics as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade.

After lasting just 15 games with the Cavaliers, Thomas was traded to the Lakers during last month's NBA Trade Deadline.

2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want to hold talks with Thomas

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have interest in bringing back Thomas in free agency. Though the Purple & Gold is expected to pursue superstars LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins during the 2018 NBA Free Agency moratorium, the report stated that the Lakers will consider one-year deals in the event that they strike out.

"If the Lakers are unsuccessful in those recruitments (of James and George), it would significantly increase the front office's interest in exploring one-year deals for the 2018-19 season to preserve future salary-cap space, league sources told ESPN."

Luke Walton, coach of the Lakers, was encouraged by Thomas' fit with the young team.

"The team's agenda always came first, and he never complained about it once. Him and Julius [Randle] had a nice connection going. I loved the banter between him and [Kyle Kuzma] out there on the floor. He was great. You go down the line, he affected all the guys that played minutes for us, the young guys," Walton said on Wednesday.

As a Laker, Isaiah Thomas played 26 games and averaged a tally of 15.6 points and 5.0 assists from 26.8 minutes per game. The miniature guard was playing the Sixth Man role behind Lonzo Ball, the Lakers' heralded rookie point guard. Will Thomas return to the Lakers next season? Stay tuned for the latest buzz from the 2018 NBA Free Agency.