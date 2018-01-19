2018 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry, LeBron James named captains

2018 NBA All-Star Game, Stephen Curry
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors (35), Eastern Conference forward Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers (2) and Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) talk in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan

Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James, respectively, have been named captains for the forthcoming 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, California. Under the new format, the rosters will be finalised by the two respective captains, irrespective of conferences. 

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers big man Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving and Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan were also selected as starters from the East.  Curry led fellow West stars James Harden, Warriors teammate Kevin Durant and New Orleans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins for most starter votes in the Western Conference.

James is excited about choosing his roster. "This is the reason they did this format, to make it very competitive. The All-Star Game hasn't been what it should be the last few years. I'm going to take it upon myself, and obviously the rest of the guys to go out there and play the game the right way and compete. Our fans deserve it."

2018 NBA All-Star Game draft won't be televised

Despite popular demand, the NBA will not televise the draft in which the two captains will finalise their respective rosters. "I don't play fantasy anything. And I don't trade guys onto teams when I play (NBA) 2K or play the video games, so this is different for me. But I know watching guys and loving their game and all that, if you had an opportunity to play with that guy, how special that would be," added LeBron James, the lead candidate to win the MVP award this season, via ESPN.

For a second consecutive year, the voting process for NBA's annual exhibition game included players, the media and the fans. While fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, players and media members chipped in with 25 percent each. After all the votes were tallied, players were ranked in each conference by position (frontcourt and guard) within each of the three voting groups before the two highest vote getters were declared captains.

In instances where players received the same score, the fan vote was used as the tiebreaker. For example, players voted for New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis as a starter. However, the fan vote went to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. 

The 2018 NBA All-Star game will be staged at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 18. The reserves will be announced during a special one-hour broadcast of "TNT NBA Tip-Off" on Thursday, Jan. 25. 

