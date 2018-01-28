2018 NBA All-Star Game: Paul George to replace injured DeMarcus Cousins

By @saihoops on
Paul George, NBA Free Agency 2018
Nov 10, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) shoots the ball defended by LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George will be replacing the injured DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in next month's 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Friday (Saturday AEDT) during the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. 

Under the new format, league commissioner Adam Silver selected the replacement for Cousins. George, by virtue of having most voting points from head coaches, was given the nod ahead of the likes of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul. 

"Obviously, I would have liked to make it under better circumstance -- because of an injury I got in. But needless to say, I'm happy for this to be my fifth and go alongside Russ (Westbrook) and, you know, be a part of this franchise to hold it down for the Thunder. I'm grateful for this opportunity," George, a candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year, said after his team's 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. 

2018 NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James to finalise new starting 5

According to ESPN's Royce Young, captain LeBron James will decide if George would start on Team LeBron or come off the bench. 

After George was initially overlooked by coaches as a reserve, Thunder star Russell Westbrook criticised the voting process and called it "outrageous". Westbrook was convinced that George should have been an All-Star. "I don't know who else made the team, but got four people from one team, you've got guys complaining about getting snubbed until they get in, you've got guys just talking about it all the time. But the guys that deserve it -- should be in -- are not. I just don't understand. Doesn't make any sense."

Paul George, averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals in his first season with the Thunder, will be appearing in his career fifth All-Star game. George, a native of Southern California, is excited about playing in front of his family and friends at the Staples Center. Stay tuned for the latest buzz around the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 18. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car