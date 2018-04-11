2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal

Kathryn Mitchell, 2018 Commonwealth Games
Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Women's Javelin Throw Final - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 11, 2018. Kathryn Mitchell of Australia in action. Reuters / Paul Childs

Kathryn Mitchell made history Wednesday by smashing the Australian women's javelin record with a gold medal finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final. In 2018, Mitchell has already surpassed Kim Mickle's record on three occasions to cement herself as the greatest Australian women's javelin thrower in history. 

While Mitchell threw a remarkable 68.92m to claim gold, fellow Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts (63.89m) claimed silver and South Africa's Sunette Viljoen (62.08m) settled for a bronze medal finish.

After setting the new record, the 2016 Olympics finalist couldn't control her emotions. "It was pretty f***ing awesome. You hope for this type of result and I've worked a lot this season trying not to focus too much on results and more on the process. It's been working and it's worked again tonight. It's a little bit unbelievable," Mitchell said at the podium, via The Herald Sun.

Kathryn Mitchell ends medal drought

Mitchell's previous best result was fifth place at the 2015 World Championships. Despite a glittering career, her career had been missing medals. In a recent interview, the Aussie revealed that she had been working with a sports psychologist to seek answers. 

“The paradox of sport is that the less that you focus on the results, the better the results come. I put all distances out of my mind, I knew I could throw the Australia record eventually but I just said to myself, ‘Just allow it to happen and it will come’. Then when I threw it everyone started to talk about 70 metres. That will come but I just have to say relaxed," added Mitchell.

On Wednesday, Australia improved its 2018 Commonwealth Games medal tally to 144. The host country has already notched up 57 gold medals. England, with 76 medals and 25 gold medals, are in a distant second place. India, with 24 medals, are currently in third place ahead of the fourth-placed South Africa. The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, being staged at Carrara Stadium, will conclude on Sunday. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
