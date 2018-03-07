2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home

By @saihoops on
Boomers, 2018 Commonwealth Games
2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Final - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/8/2016. Ryan Broekhoff (AUS) of Australia, Damian Martin (AUS) of Australia and Kevin Lisch (AUS) of Australia cheer. Reuters /Jim Young

The Boomers, Australia's men's basketball team, is ready to embrace the pressure of heavy gold medal favourites ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which will be staged at Gold Coast, Queensland, between April 4-18 this year.

Though most of Australia's top stars, including Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles, Aron Baynes, Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova, are playing overseas in the NBA, the second-string Boomers squad will walk into the Carrara Stadium as the favourites to win the gold medal. 

On Wednesday, strong 12-man squads were announced for both the Boomers and Opals, Australian men’s and women’s teams, respectively. Australia haven't won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games since the Melbourne Games in 2006. At those Games, both the Boomers and Opals won the championship game. 

Since last year's FIBA Asia Cup, the Boomers own a 10-0 win-loss record with an average victory margin of 27.1 points. Only Canada and New Zealand are viewed as threats to Australia's gold rush in front of home fans. Australia coach Andrej Lemanis wants his team to embrace the favourites tag and play like them. 

“It (the recent win streak) means we go in with a good level of confidence but it doesn’t change anything in terms of how we prepare. We will still need to focus on us and be the best team we can be. Everyone is expecting us to win and I’m happy to be going in with a good team with good players. It’s better than people expecting us to win and having a team that isn’t quite as talented. So we are in a good position," Lemanis said after the squad was announced, via The Courier Mail.

Boomers happy to play without NBA stars

When asked if Lemanis would miss the top-flight stars who are committed to either the NBA or European tournaments, the Aussie coach said maintaining continuity is integral to the team's success. 

“Part of our strategy with the new FIBA qualifying games has been trying to maintain a group through the course of the campaign as best we can because you don’t have a lot of time to prepare before each window.  You want to have some semblance of offensive and defensive understanding and structure when you are building a group. The Commonwealth Games is a great opportunity for us. We get three weeks together, will play some quality games and hopefully have some success along the way.’’

The Boomers squad will be headlined by Rio Olympians Chris Goulding and Damian Martin, Cairns Taipans skipper Cam Gliddon and Brisbane Bullets sniper Daniel Kickert, among others. Brad Newley, the veteran forward, is the lone survivor from Australia's gold medal-winning team from 2006. 

The 2018 Commonwealth Games, also known as Gold Coast 2018, is a multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth. It will be be staged at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, between 4-15 April. Australia will be hosting the Commonwealth Games for the fifth time since the inception of the event in 1930. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks
Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list
Canelo Alvarez fails drug test ahead of Tripe G rematch
PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia
2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home
2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Morgan Jones joins Althea
‘The 100’ season 5: Valiant Bellamy picture
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Brianna meets someone in Scotland
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 15 spoilers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 7-9: Ashley blames JT
'The Young and the Restless' March 7-9 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: King's Landing set nears completion
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Future plans for massive set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car