2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal shakes off injury concerns

By @saihoops on
Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Semi-finals - Shanghai, China - October 14, 2017 - Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia. Reuters /Aly Song

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is evidently on track to return to action at the 2018 Australian Open after injury woes derailed his preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year. On Friday, Nadal arrived at the Rod Laver Arena for a practice session before taking to social media to confirm that his training was in full swing. 

Nadal wrote the following on his Instagram page: "Already in Melbourne! Practiced today at #rodlaverarena and also excited for the #tiebreaktens coming up on Wednesday 10th!"

A year ago, Nadal returned to Melbourne Park after missing most of 2016 with a career-threatening wrist injury. However, Nadal bounced back in style to win two of the four Grand Slam events in 2017 before finishing off the year at the top of the ATP rankings.

Despite a remarkable year, injuries have halted Nadal's momentum entering the new season. After Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters, Nitto ATP Finals, Abu Dhabi exhibition and Brisbane International due to injuries, several analysts wondered if the Spaniard would need knee surgery. 

Rafael Nadal arrives for 2018 Australian Open

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open tournament director, brushed off Nadal's injury woes in the lead-up to the event.

"(Rafa')s on his way down here now so he’ll be ready. It’s (the situation) not dissimilar from last year. Last year we were talking about the health of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams and two weeks later they were playing each other in the final. There are new stories, which we want in the game."

There is still uncertainity over the availability of former World No. 1 Andy Murray, who recetly pulled out of the Brisbane International with a hip injury. 

The 2018 Australian Open will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park between Jan. 15-28. A year ago, World No. 2 Roger Federer returned from a knee injury to prevail in the final when he beat Rafael Nadal. According to oddsmakers, Federer is the prohbitive favourite to repeat as champion.

 

Already in Melbourne! Practiced today at #rodlaverarena and also excited for the #tiebreaktens coming up on Wednesday 10th!

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Jan 5, 2018 at 2:01am PST

