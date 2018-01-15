2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios coasts to second round with easy win

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream
Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

World No. 17 Nick Kyrgios registered a comfortable 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva Monday in the first-round of the 2018 Australian Open. Kyrgios, fresh off his first home ATP Tour title at the Brisbane International, is looking to go further than his Round of 8 appearance at Melbourne Park in 2015.

It took Kyrgios just 87 minutes to dispose off Silva but the volatile Aussie picked up a code violation early in the match. Serving with a 4-1 lead in the first set, Kyrgios asked a member of the crowd to maintain silence during his service motion. Kyrgios' choice of words didn't sit well with the chair umpire. 

In recent years, the mercurial Kyrgios has often let code violations hamper the outcome of a match. And the 21-year-old Australian lived dangerously Monday and later admitted that he was nervous during his run-in with the umpire. 

"I was very nervous to come out here first match of the Australian Open and I obviously want to play well for you guys (crowd). I don't think that I played as well as I was playing in Brisbane right now. Hopefully I can continue to improve and find my feet out here," Kyrgios said after the match, via Sport 24.

Nick Kyrgios wants to excel in front of home fans

A year ago, Kyrgios was booed out of the arena after his second-round loss to Andreas Seppi. The Aussie understands the expectations of playing a Grand Slam in front of his home fans. "Obviously, people expect me to do very well here. But I guess you just put the added pressure on yourself. You want to do well in front of your home crowd, just want to make them proud, I guess.

Nick Kyrgios will now face Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the Round of 64 on Wednesday. "He's been on the tour for a long time. Won a lot of matches. In the Grand Slams, he's made the fourth round a lot of times. He knows the ups and downs that come in a Grand Slam match." The 2018 Australian Open continues Tuesday when defending champion Roger Federer kicks off his campaign against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios coasts to second round with easy win
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Victor Estrella Burgos
2018 Australian Open: Roger Federer plays down favourite tag
NBA Trade News: Warriors view Anthony Davis as long term target
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Different ending
‘Star Wars: Episode 9: Filming to begin in June
‘Outlander’ season 4: Frasers in trouble again
‘American Gods’ season 2 filming yet to begin
'Star Trek Discovery': Four-way love triangle will 'come to a head'
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Shazad Latif on playing a complicated character
'Coronation Street' Jan. 15-19 spoilers: Bethany tells Craig she enjoys lap dancing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 15-19 [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car