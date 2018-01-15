2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios coasts to second round with easy win

World No. 17 Nick Kyrgios registered a comfortable 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva Monday in the first-round of the 2018 Australian Open. Kyrgios, fresh off his first home ATP Tour title at the Brisbane International, is looking to go further than his Round of 8 appearance at Melbourne Park in 2015.

It took Kyrgios just 87 minutes to dispose off Silva but the volatile Aussie picked up a code violation early in the match. Serving with a 4-1 lead in the first set, Kyrgios asked a member of the crowd to maintain silence during his service motion. Kyrgios' choice of words didn't sit well with the chair umpire.

In recent years, the mercurial Kyrgios has often let code violations hamper the outcome of a match. And the 21-year-old Australian lived dangerously Monday and later admitted that he was nervous during his run-in with the umpire.

"I was very nervous to come out here first match of the Australian Open and I obviously want to play well for you guys (crowd). I don't think that I played as well as I was playing in Brisbane right now. Hopefully I can continue to improve and find my feet out here," Kyrgios said after the match, via Sport 24.

Nick Kyrgios wants to excel in front of home fans

A year ago, Kyrgios was booed out of the arena after his second-round loss to Andreas Seppi. The Aussie understands the expectations of playing a Grand Slam in front of his home fans. "Obviously, people expect me to do very well here. But I guess you just put the added pressure on yourself. You want to do well in front of your home crowd, just want to make them proud, I guess.

Nick Kyrgios will now face Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the Round of 64 on Wednesday. "He's been on the tour for a long time. Won a lot of matches. In the Grand Slams, he's made the fourth round a lot of times. He knows the ups and downs that come in a Grand Slam match." The 2018 Australian Open continues Tuesday when defending champion Roger Federer kicks off his campaign against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.