2018 Australian Open live stream: Roger Federer vs Aljaz Bedene

Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - October 13, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Richard Gasquet of France. Reuters / Aly Song

World No. 2 Roger Federer will kick off his 2018 Australian Open campaign Tuesday in a first-round match against Slovenian veteran Aljaz Bedene. Federer, the reigning champion at Melbourne Park, is the prohibitive favourite to clinch Grand Slam title No. 20 at the first major of the new season.

With former Aussie Open champions Novak Djokovic (elbow) and Stan Wawrinka (knee) returning from critical injuries, Federer and World No. 1 Rafael Nadal are odds-on favourites to meet in the singles final on Jan. 28. The tournament will also be without Andy Murray, who withdrew after undergoing a hip surgery.

Despite the high expectations, Federer doesn't view himself as a favourite due to fitness concerns. “This year I hope to win the first few rounds and get rolling hopefully, whereas last year I was just hoping to win. I’m not at 100 per cent, but you never know in a week’s time what’s going to be happening. If you’re in the draw, you give yourself a chance. That’s what happened for me last year. All ended up way better than I thought it would, as you know," Federer said ahead of the event. 

Federer began his sensational 2017 with a victory at the Australian Open, after missing of most of 2016 with a knee injury. The Swiss Master followed his win at Melbourne Park with a record-breaking victory at Wimbledon, besides clinching three ATP Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells, Shanghai, and Miami. Federer won a total of seven titles including ATP Masters 500 titles at Basel and Halle.

The 36-year-old Federer is apparently "more relaxed than ever" going into his career 72nd Grand Slam. “It’s nice that one year later I am (No) two in the world and seeded highly. OK, I have even more points to defend this year rather than last year. Last year I was looking at slipping outside the top 30. This year that’s not going to happen. It’s just great to be back. I’m so, so happy the Australian Open, it’s time again. I can’t believe it’s been a year, but it’s okay. I’ll make the most of it," he added. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Roger Federer vs Aljaz Bedene live streaming, Roger Federer live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Roger Federer vs Aljaz Bedene live stream: Watch Tennis online
First Round
Start time: 7 p.m. Tuesday (Local Time, AEDT), 3 a.m. (ET), 8 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

