2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer

Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream
Sep 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina (not pictured) on day six of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will continue his 2018 Australian Open campaign Wednesday with a second-round clash against Argentina’s World No. 52 Leonardo Mayer. Nadal owns a 4-0 career head-to-head record against Mayer, with the most recent victory coming in the third round of the 2017 US Open.

After an injury-plagued 2016, Nadal rose to the top of the tennis world in 2017 with a sensational year that included victories at Roland Garros, the US Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Masters, Beijing Open and Barcelona Open. Nadal's memorable year began at Melbourne Park when he defied the odds to reach the final before losing to arch rival Roger Federer in straight sets. Recently, the Spaniard admitted that the deep run at the Australian Open prepared him for the rigorous of the rest of the ATP calendar. 

With former Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic (elbow) and Stan Wawrinka (knee) returning from significant injuries, Nadal and Federer are once again favourites to capture the Australian Open.

After his 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 first-round victory over Estrella Burgos on Monday, Nadal admitted that he was yet to hit peak rhythm after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the Brisbane International. 

"I started a little slower than usual (this season) but we wanted to do things the right way. I know one day I won't have the chance to play again in this court I want to enjoy every year I am here. I don't know how many more years I have here but I want to enjoy it," said the 31-year-old Nadal, via Sydney Morning Herald

At this stage, World No. 2 Roger Federer is favoured slightly over Nadal due to his recent history of dominating hard court events. However, Nadal has an excellent opportunity to add Grand Slam title No. 17 to his trophy cabinet before the end of the month. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer live streaming, Rafael Nadal live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer live stream: Watch Tennis online
Second Round 
Start time: 2 p.m. Wednesday (Local Time, AEDT), 10 p.m. Tuesday (ET), 3 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

