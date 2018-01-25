2018 Australian Open: Hyeon Chung ready for Roger Federer showdown

Rising tennis star Hyeon Chung is ready for the biggest match of his career Friday when he faces 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the 2018 Australian Open. En route the final, Chung upset World No. 4 Alexander Zverev and 6-time champion Novak Djokovic before putting away American Tennys Sandgren in Wednesday's quarter-final.

Ranked No.58 in the world, South Korea's Chung is the lowest-ranked player to make the Round of 4 at Melbourne Park since Russia's Marat Safin in 2004. The 21-year-old Korean first came into the limelight last November when he defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev to win the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals. Chung has grown leaps and bounds since the event and tennis experts view him as a future superstar.

Despite a series of impressive victories, Chung has surprised himself and wants to remain grounded. Ahead of the semi-final, Chung spoke about his mental state entering a high profile match against Federer.

“I think I’m not tired because I win. When I win matches against top players, I never tired. Just happy, no? Mentally happy, I’m not tired. I’m just trying to play like same all the time. Yeah, I’m just trying to fight 100 per cent. Yeah, I’m really surprised (about reaching the semis) because I really don’t know. I make semis, I beat Sascha (Zverev), Novak, the other good players. I never playing in second week in grand slam, so I’m really surprised.”

Federer on facing Chung: ‘Going to be aggressive’

Meanwhile, Federer plans to be aggressive ahead of his first-ever showdown against Chung. The Swiss Master is trying to repeat as Australian Open champion a year after a career-resurrecting victory at Melbourne Park. A victory on Sunday would give Federer a record Grand Slam title No. 20. But he's not thinking that far.

"I hardly know Chung. I've hardly spoken to him. Right now I couldn't tell you how I need to play him. One thing I know is I'm going to be playing aggressive. I don't know exactly how he returns and how he serves exactly. Those are two major aspects to the game. I have to figure that part out a little bit," said Federer, after his straight sets victory over familiar foe Tomas Berdych in Wednesday's quarter-final.

Federer revealed that he was impressed with Chung's victory over Djokovic. "I'm very excited to play Chung. I thought he played an incredible match against Novak Djokovic. I mean, to beat him here is one of the tough things to do in our sport. To close it out, that was mighty impressive. To bounce back from a Novak match and just somehow get it done in the quarters, that's tough. That shows that he's had good composure, a great mind-set. I think it's an interesting match for me," said Federer, preparing for a record 14th Australian Open semi-final.

The winner of Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung will face World No. 6 Marin Cilic in Sunday's final. Cilic beat unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund in Thursday's semi-final. Cilic hasn't won a Grand Slam since the 2014 US Open.