2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream
Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

World No. 3 Roger Federer and Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios are likely to come to blows during the fourth-round of the forthcoming US Open. Kyrgios, the 14th seed, could prove to be a dangerous opponent for Federer, who enters the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year as the odds-on favourite. 

Federer's path to Grand Slam No. 20 got a little trickier Saturday after World No. 2 Andy Murray pulled out of Flushing Meadows. Typically, the withdrawal out of the second-seed (Murray) should benefit the third-seeded (Federer) in a reshuffled draw. However, Murray's eleventh-hour withdrawn has instead benefitted 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic -- who has been moved into the prime slot at the bottom of the draw. 

Murray joined Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori in the list of high-profile absentees at the 2017 US Open.  

Kyrgios will kick off his campaign against fellow Australian John Millman in the Round of 128 on Tuesday. Federer, meanwhile, will square off against American teenager Frances Tiafoe in his first-round tie.

2017 US Open: Roger Federer vs Nick Kyrgios in the fourth-round?

Federer and Kyrgios last met in a classic three-set battle in the semi-finals of the Miami Open. While Federer prevailed 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 at Key Biscayne, Kyrgios got the better of the Swiss master during their only other meeting at the Madrid Masters in 2015. Both matches were decided on third-set tie-breakers. 

Rafael Nadal, the No. 1 seed, and Federer are slated to emerge from a loaded top half of the draw to clash in the semi-finals. Federer is looking forward to a potential showdown against his arch nemesis. "I'd be happy to play him here (in the semi-finals). We never played in New York so I think that would be fun for everybody involved. There are 60-plus players in between us that don't agree in our section that we should make it to the semis. We have our work cut out there. I don't think we're both thinking that far ahead. I'm sure it will be a nice prospect," Federer told reporters Saturday.

The 2017 US Open will be held at Flushing Meadows, New York, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10. Federer and Nadal are the odds-on favourites to prevail at the final major of the year. While Nadal made history at Roland Garros without dropping a set, Federer prevailed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
Conor McGregor's next fight: Five intriguing options
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 6 live stream: 'Rest and Ricklaxation'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale: Big love making scene
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 finale 'Betrayal' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 3: Claire's kitchen troubles; 'Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ'
‘Outlander’ season 3: First look at Young Ian
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 28: Gary hides his injuries from Ukraine
'Coronation Street' Aug. 28 spoilers [SPOILERS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car