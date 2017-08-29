2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep

Maria Sharapova reacts after her 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over second seed Simona Halep in the US Open first round at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova made her return to Grand Slam tennis Monday with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over the second-seeded Simona Halep in the first round of the 2017 US Open. Sharapova made her first appearance in Flushing Meadows since serving a 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova, a wildcard entry, was pitted against Halep, this year's French Open finalist, in just her 10th match in 19 months. But the Russian didn't show any signs of rust and overwhelmed her younger opponent. It also marked Sharapova's 18th career victory under the floodlights at Arthur Ashe.

After her emotional victory, Sharapova explained that the time away from the sport helped her find more motivation. "My philosophy is you don't train on all of those back courts, you don't train in the early mornings, in tough conditions, just by yourself, not to want to play in the biggest matches that are in front of you. I love the opportunities. I love the challenge. That's what I play for. If that's not it, where are you going to find the drive? Where are you going to find the inspiration? These are the moments that inspire me.”

2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes her big comeback

The 30-year-old Russian admitted that she was nervous to face the in-form Halep. "When I found out I was playing Simona, I was actually getting my nails done, and I got my phone out and I pulled up YouTube videos of our matches and started studying our matches. I knew what a difficult matchup this would be, how much excitement was behind this matchup and the hype. That all goes to the fact that we've just competed so well against each other in the past."

Prior to the tournament, Halep was understandably upset to learn that she would start against Sharapova, a former five-time Grand Slam champion. “The tournament decided (to give Sharapova a wildcard), so they can do anything they want. Is not my position to talk about this. I think she’s OK.”

The 2017 US Open continues Tuesday (Wednesday in Australia). While top seed Rafael Nadal will square off against Dusan Lajovic, Roger Federer will start his campaign against American teenager Frances Tiafoe. Federer and Nadal are the odds-on favourites to prevail at the final major of the year.