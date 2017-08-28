2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) hold the finalist and Butch Buchholz trophy, respectively, after their match in the men's singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated the ATP circuit in 2017. But the all-time great rivals won't be squaring off in the finals of the forthcoming US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Tournament officials have been forced to reshuffle the men's draw after the eleventh-hour withdrawal of World No. 2 Andy Murray. The Scot pulled out of the final Grand Slam of the year to rehabilitate from a hip injury.

Typically, the pulling out of the second-seeded Murray ought to benefit the third-seeded Federer. However, Murray's last-minute withdrawal has instead benefited 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic -- who has been ushered into the prime slot at the bottom of the draw.

As it stands, Federer and Nadal are on a collision course in the semi-final. With Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori making up the list of high-profile absentees, Cilic and rising German star Alexander Zverev spearhead the historically-weak bottom half.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: First time ever at Flushing Meadows?

Federer, the 19-time Grand Slam champion, is looking forward to another potential showdown against Nadal. "I'd be happy to play him here (in the semi-finals). We never played in New York so I think that would be fun for everybody involved. There are 60-plus players in between us that don't agree in our section that we should make it to the semis. We have our work cut out there. I don't think we're both thinking that far ahead. I'm sure it will be a nice prospect," the Swiss master told reporters Saturday.

Nadal, for his part, would much rather not run into Federer in the semi-finals. At the start of the year, Federer beat Nadal in the finals of the Australian Open to kick-start his glorious run of form.

"If I am in semi-finals, I prefer to play against another one. (It) is obvious. Sounds very good, but the real thing, I prefer to play against another player, an easier one if it's possible," Nadal said with a smile, before acknowledging that a first-ever showdown against Federer at Flushing Meadows would give the funs a lot to gush over.

"Of course I understand that's going to be great for our history. Is true that we played in all Grand Slam finals. We never played here... meeting here in semi-finals with Roger, if that happens, that will be something great and amazing," added Nadal, the reigning World No. 1.

The 2017 US Open gets underway on Monday, Aug. 28. As expected, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the overwhelming odds-on favourites to prevail at the final Grand Slam of the year. While Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, Nadal made history at the French Open without dropping a set.