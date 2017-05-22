2017 NBA Playoffs: LeBron James disappears as Celtics claw back into series

May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.

May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

LeBron James had one of the worst playoff games of his career Sunday as the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 to claw back into the Eastern Conference Finals. With 10 seconds left in the ball game, Kyrie Irving made a clutch basket to tie the scores at 108 before Celtics guard Avery Bradley made a go-ahead three-pointer in the final second to seal the victory.

The Celtics outscored the Cavs 61-42 in second half to rally back from a 21-point deficit during the third quarter. Marcus Smart, who replaced the injured Isaiah Thomas in the starting unit, had the best game of his young career, finishing with 27 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds including seven three-pointers from 10 attempts. Bradley had a poor shooting night and was kept score-less in the fourth before his clutch three.

James finished with 11 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 6 turnovers on 4/13 shooting and 0/4 from deep. The three-time NBA champion went 1/9 in the second half and literally vanished when his team needed him. The performance was comparable to some of the worst playoff outings of his illustrious career. ESPN's Brian Windhorst compared it to the following: "There was the 2-of-18 shooting game in Boston in 2008. The mysterious low energy Game 5 against the Celtics in 2010, in which he was a stunning nonfactor. Of course, the failure in Game 4 of the 2011 Finals in Dallas, when he managed just eight points."

According to ESPN Stats & Info, "This is the 2nd time in LeBron James' playoff career that he played the entire 4th quarter and scored no points. He also did it in Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals against the Mavericks. It's the first time he was held scoreless playing the 4th quarter at home since 2006 when he did it against the Wizards."

"I didn't have it. You let a team like that grab momentum you almost knew a shot like that was going in I'm kind of glad it happened the way it did. I feel some adversity is part of the postseason. If it's going to happen, let it happen now. Let's regroup and get back to playing desperate basketball, which they did tonight. We've got to be a lot better for sure," said James after going 0/4 from the field during the last 16:31 of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. James also had just 1 rebound and 1 assist during the time frame, including two turnovers.

The result brought back some excitement to the 2017 NBA Playoffs that has proven to be a cake walk for the Golden State Warriors (11-0) and Cleveland Cavaliers (10-1) thus far. While the Warriors still remain undefeated, the Cavs, after having their winning streak snapped, would attempt to take a 3-1 series lead during Tuesday's Game 4. The Warriors will try to close out the Spurs on Monday.

Last time LeBron James played entire 4th quarter at home and didn't score ... February 24, 2006 against Wizards — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2017