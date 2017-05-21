2017 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics lose Isaiah Thomas for rest of the postseason

By @saihoops on
Isaiah Thomas, Isaiah Thomas injury update
May 19, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first half in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson

The Boston Celtics will be without Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the 2017 NBA Playoffs after the All-Star point guard aggravated a right hip injury during Friday's humiliating Game 2 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are favoured to claim a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals when the series shifts to the Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3 on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, the Celtics announced via a statement that Thomas had suffered a "re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear" during Friday's Game 2. Thomas guard began limping late in the second quarter before sitting out the second-half after the Cavs stormed to a NBA playoff-record, 41-point halftime lead en route a 130-86 beat down.

The 5-foot-7 guard had initially injured his right hip during the March 15 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The initial injury forced him to miss only two regular season games until he aggravated it during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Washington Wizards last week. Celtics coach Brad Stevens recently revealed that Thomas played through the injury during the critical Game 7. 

2017 NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas played through injury in Game 7 

"Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred. The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue," Celtics physician Dr. Brian McKeon said in a team statement, via ESPN. 

Avery Bradley, Thomas' backcourt partner, acknowledged that the team would struggle to recover from the loss of their No.1 offensive weapon. "It's a blow. Isaiah brings a lot to this team, not just with his leadership but his play. Most important, I just hope he's better. I care about him off the floor. I just hope he's OK." In a tweet on Saturday, Celtics president Danny Ainge praised Thomas and said the guard had a "legendary season". At one stage, Isaiah Thomas was a legitimate MVP candidate but lost favour from voters due to his lack of presence on the defensive end. 

The 2017 Playoffs will roll on Monday as the Golden State Warriors try to complete a clean-sweep of the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. A Warriors vs Cavs match-up is inevitable in the 2017 NBA Finals. 

