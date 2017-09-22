2017 Laver Cup live stream, results: How to watch in Australia

The inaugural Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style team event pitting 'Team Europe' against 'Team Rest Of The World,' gets underway Friday at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. Bjorn Borg (Europe) and John McEnroe (World), part of the greatest rivalry in tennis history, will serve as non-playing captains.

While Borg's team features World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, and Tomas Berdych, McEnroe's Team World will be headlined by the American quartet of Jack Sock, Josh Isner, Sam Querrey and Frances Tiafoe, besides Australian star Nick Kyrgios and Canadian teenaged prodigy Denis Shapovalov.

The landmark event will run through three days with each team hosting three singles matches and one doubles match. While victories from Day 1 are worth a point apiece, wins registered on Day 2 are worth two points and Sunday's victors will be rewarded with three points each. All the matches will be best-of-three sets but if the first two sets are shared, the match goes into an automatic champions' tie-break.

On Friday, the sport's two rising stars Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov will square off, followed by a doubles match featuring Tomas Berdych and Rafael Nadal versus Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock. There will also be singles matches pitting Marin Cilic against Frances Tiafoe and Dominic Thiem vs John Isner.

Rod Laver, one of the greatest players in history, is humbled to have a new tournament named after him. “I’m totally honoured to have this particular event named after myself. I thank a lot of people, but I thank Team 8 and Roger Federer. Roger felt, that (early professional tennis) this was something that was important. I’m the throwback to the past champions. It’s a huge honour to be able to have this event as part of today’s world," said the Australian legend. Laver Cup live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 Laver Cup live stream: How to watch in Australia

Friday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 24

Start time: 9 p.m. Friday (AEST), 12 p.m. (Local Time, BST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel, ESPN 3 (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)

2017 Laver Cup results / schedule

Day 1

Marin Cilic beats Frances Tiafoe 7-6, 7-6

Dominic Thiem vs John Isner to follow

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov

Tomas Berdych/Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios/Jack Sock

Day 2

To follow.

Day 3

To follow.