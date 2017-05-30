2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to second round

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters - Madrid Open - Men's Singles Semifinal - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Rafael Nadal of Spain - Madrid, Spain - 13/5/17 - Nadal plays a forehand. Reuters / Sergio Perez

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the two favourites to win this year's Roland Garros, breezed past their first-round opponents Monday to advance in the 2017 French Open. While Nadal breezed past Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in just under two hours, Djokovic made quick work of Spain's Marcel Granollers.

With the victory, the 30-year-old Nadal extended his 2017 clay-court record to 18-1 and his career Roland Garros record to 73-2. En route the French Open, Nadal won his 10th Monte-Carlo Masters title, his 10th Barcelona Open and his fifth Madrid Open Masters championship.

On Monday, Nadal broke Paire on eight occasions and was only challenged by the World No. 45 in the second set, when the Spaniard was broken twice. However, Nadal stormed back int he second set, winning a break of serve in the fifth game before easier third set. Nadal will face the Netherlands' Robin Haase in Wednesday's second round tie. The unseeded Haase defeated Australian teenager Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in his first round match on Sunday. Nadal owns a 2-0 record against Haase in previous head-to-head match-ups.

Prior to the tournament, Rafael Nadal said he considers Paris his second home due to the past success at Roland Garros. "I feel at home because I have a great relationship with all the girls that are working here, with a lot of people that are running the event. It's always good to see people that I have spent a lot of days in my life with. I just say thanks to them for everything that they do for me, and I feel great every time that I have the chance to be back here and to see all of them.”

Defending champion Djokovic, playing his first match under new head coach Andre Agassi, beat Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-4 6-2, to set up a second-round clash against Portugal's Joao Sousa. "Andre (Agassi) has left already. He's waiting for me for a serious talk," Djokovic joked after his victory, via Sky Sports. "It's great to have Andre Agassi as coach and as a mentor. I will try to learn as much as I can from him."

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. On paper, Rafael Nadal is the overwhelming favourite to win an unprecedented 10th French Open title. If the seedings work out, Nadal could face his toughest test during the semi-final against Novak Djokovic. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car