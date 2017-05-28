2017 French Open: Petra Kvitova wins comeback match after being stabbed

By @saihoops on
2017 French Open, Petra Kvitova
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 28/5/17Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates winning her first round match against USA's Julia Boserup Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

Czech star Petra Kvitova made a triumphant return Sunday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Julia Boserup in the first round of the 2017 French Open. Kvitova was playing her first match since suffering career-threatening injuries when she was stabbed by an intruder in her home in the Czech Republic.

In December, Kvitova suffered injuries to her left hand but recover quicker than expected to play in Roland Garross. After picking up a racquet again in March, nearly 12 weeks after the attack, Kvitova targeted a comeback at Wimbledon despite acknowledging that she wasn't "100% ready" for Grand Slam tennis. 

“Thank you very much guys. It’s a pleasure to be here. I’m really glad I made the decision to play here. Thank you very much. I love you thank you for everything you’ve helped me through this difficult time and I will always be grateful to you," Kvitova said her post-match interview, via The Express

Kvitova's parents Jiri and Pavla, her brothers Jiri and Libor, besides other family members were decked out in matching shirts while chanting 'Courage, Belief, Pojd ('Come on' in Czech)' in the stands of the Court Philippe Chatrier.

2017 French Open: Petra Kvitova receives loud ovation

The 15th seed thanked her family for helping her through the difficult period. "Thank you for everything, you helped me through this difficult time. I'm glad with how I played. There are a few things to improve but what can I expect after such a long time."

Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals of the 2012 French Open, will face either Russian Evgeniya Rodina or flamboyant Amercan Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round at Roland Garross.  “We were thinking about something special for this tournament and that’s what we. It was everything that I need to have to come back here and play again. Pojd is my word so that’s why we have it with the heart because with the heart everything is possible,” added the former World No. 1. 

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. Romanian Simona Halep and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina are the two favourites to win the tournament. American tennis great Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open after announcing her pregnancy. 

