2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios, 2017 French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30/5/17 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his first round match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

Nick Kyrgios feels that Sebastien Grosjean, his new part-time coach, is already making his presence felt and is proving to be a calming influence for the temperamental Australian. Kyrgios, in his young career, has already suffered multiple suspensions for lack of effort and been fined for on-court outbursts.

The 22-year-old Canberran made a solid start to his 2017 French Open campaign Tuesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber. He will now face South African Kevin Anderson in the Round of 64 on Thursday. He could face the likes of Renzo Olivo (who upset 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday) and Marin Cilic over his next few rounds. It won't be an easy task for the young Aussie. 

Kyrgios has been dealing with several injuries (shoulder and hip) ever since he pushed Roger Federer to a classic five-setter at the Miami Open semi-final in the first week of April. However, he's nearing full fitness once again and that was evident during Tuesday's victory over Kohlschreiber in which Kyrgios delivered 20 aces.

After two years, Nick Kyrgios has a coach

After playing without a coach for nearly two years, Kyrgios feels Grosjean's positive voice is already impacting him both on and off the court. "I tend to be very negative, and I (have) a lot of chats to myself, and it's not really positive chat,'' Kyrgios said Tuesday, via ESPN.

"You know, to just hear a guy in the back of the court just give me some positive things to think about -- I get pretty internal at times, and when he's telling me to focus on things, I kind of just think tactically. I guess that's what I struggle with. So to have him keep reminding me what to do is helping," added Kyrgios.

Kyrgios became acquainted with Grosjean during a training camp in Florida, where the Frenchman has lived for over two decades. "I was kind of just looking for the right person to guide me and keep me on track. I feel like my game, I know what to do to win matches. I don't feel like my level is a problem. It's more about being consistent and obviously just finding that motivation every day to stand the grind and give 100 percent. He's the type of guy that cares about my well-being first rather than just tennis results.''

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. Rafael Nadal has the opportunity to become the first player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam on ten occasions. His overall Grand Slam tally stands at 14.

