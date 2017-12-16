2017 Ashes: Steve Smith, Mitchell March put Australia in control

Cricket - Australia v England - Ashes test match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 16, 2017 - Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrates with team mate Mitchell Marsh as they walk off the field at the end of the third day of the third Ashes cricket test match. Reuters / David Gray

Captain Steve Smith (229 not out) and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (181 not out) stitched together an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 301 runs Saturday as Australia seized control of the third Ashes Test match at the WACA Ground in Perth. Taking a lead of 146 runs into the fourth day's play, Australia are in prime position to clinch the 2017 Ashes by a 3-0 margin, after beating England at Brisbane and Adelaide.

England posted a fighting total of 403 all out after captain Joe Root elected to bat on the typically fast and bouncy WACA pitch. However, Australia have feasted on perfect batting conditions to finish Day 3 at 549/4 from a total of 152 overs.

Marsh, recalled to the team in place of Peter Handscomb, has scored 181 runs off just 234 deliveries, including 29 boundaries. Smith's innings, meanwhile, has consisted of 28 fours and one six. Smith has the opportunity to score a career-first triple-hundred Sunday as Australia look to extend their lead beyond 200 runs. 

After the day's play, Smith acknowledged that his first double century as a captain was a special moment. “Absolutely. I felt really good yesterday and I was in the zone. I wanted to cash in. I told the boys when I got in (on night two) that I was just getting started. Thankfully it came off and it’s got us in a good position. It’s a good score. Any time you can spend that amount of time out in the middle you’re always going to feel sore. That’s why we play the game. I love scoring big runs for my country and thankfully I was able to do it with this big guy (Mitchell Marsh).”

Mitchell Marsh scores first Test century

Entering the Test, Marsh had averaged just 21 from 21 Tests and struggled to cement his place in Australia's playing XI. However, Australia will now believe Marsh is the No.6 all-rounder they've coveted for so long. “It’s only taken 22 Tests (to get my first hundred) but it’s a great feeling. I’ve been pretty relaxed my whole preparation this time around and I was really looking forward to getting out there. This is great reward. It was just raw emotion. This is what you strive to do. It’s something I’ll look back on in a couple of years’ time and remember.”

The ongoing Perth Test could potentially be the last-ever Ashes Test match at the historic WACA ground. Since a new multi-sport stadium has been built in Perth, the WACA is expected to find itself out of Australia's annual calendar. After Perth, the 2017 Ashes series will move to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the annual Boxing Day Test match. Australia could potentially reclaim the Ashes urn before the fourth Test.

